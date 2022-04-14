Stage listings for April 15-22 – Ben Bailey, Finding Chemo Comedy Tour, ‘Pride & Prejudice, ‘Something Rotten!’

Comedy

Ben Bailey – Host of the six-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Cash Cab” and has appeared on late-night TV shows, daytime talk shows and hosts a podcast titled “Tall But True.” Showtimes April 22 and 23, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$33. (509) 318-9998.

The Finding Chemo Comedy Tour – A benefit for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital featuring nationally known comedians Rod Long and Geoff Young along with podcast hosts Nick Theisen and Eric Paine. Purchase tickets at bingcrosbytheater.com. April 22, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $22.66. (509) 227-7638.

Dance

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“Safari” – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Something Rotten!” – Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” The two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mashup of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway. April 22, 7:30 p.m. Aspire Community Theatre, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $19-$25. (208) 696-4228.

“Pride & Prejudice” – Elizabeth Bennet is determined to never marry despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn. Novel by Jane Austen adapted for stage by Kate Hamill. April 22, 7:30 p.m. Eastern Washington University, Showalter Hall Auditorium, 526 Fifth St., Cheney. $10.