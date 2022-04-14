Things to do in Spokane for April 15-22 – Get Lit! Festival, Sin City Slayer, Shrine Circus, ‘LoweDown’ and Earth Day

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Shrine Circus – Circus is back for 2022. Showtimes April 15-24 at varying times. For more information, visit elkatifcircus.org. Friday, 3 p.m. Spokane Valley Mall, 14740 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley. $15-$30. (509) 926-3700.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Sin City Slayer – Murder mystery with the story with a killer, known as the Sin City Slayer. The Las Vegas police are currently working with federal agencies to catch this deranged predator. For more information, visit crimesceneentertainment.com/product/4-16-22-7pm-the-sin-city-slayer/109. Saturday, 7 p.m. Two Winey Bitches, 107 S. Madison St. $49-$119. (509) 808-2526.

Get Lit! Festival – Featured authors include Chen Chen, Brandon Hobson, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Rena Priest, Taneum Bambrick, Beth Piatote and many others. Events include a live Dungeons and Dragons game; a Poetry Salon; a reading and chapbook release inspired by the Scoop ice cream flavors; events celebrating local anthologies and presses; a book fair with more than 20 regional organizations and more. Events are presented at multiple venues across Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, including the Hive, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Bing Crosby Theater and Montvale Event Center. Purchase festival author’s books at Auntie’s Bookstore. For more information, visit inside.ewu.edu/getlit/2022-festival-information. Thursday, $15 plus fees for a weekend pass.

“The LoweDown” – Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe gives the “LoweDown” on the Masterworks series complete with visuals, insight from an orchestra musician and a Q&A session. Thursday, Noon-1 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 456-3931.

Archaeology Lecture – Dr. Stephen Nash, the director of anthropology and senior curator of archaeology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, is the key speaker. Nash speaks about the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, which outlines a legal process by which federally recognized Native American tribes could reclaim their ancestors, sacred objects and communally owned objects from museums. Lecture sponsored by the Spokane Society of the Archaeological Institute of America. Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 456-3931.

Spokane Earth Day Climate March – Event features speakers, performers and ends with a walk around downtown. Register at actionnetwork.org/events/spokane-climate-march. April 22, 1:45 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Free. (888) 929-7849.

A Gathering of Species – Pick an animal, plant, insect or organism to inspire a costume, mask, prop or float, then bring it to the Spokane Earth Day Climate March. A Gathering of Species encourages reuse of materials and repurposing thrifted items in the creation of your item. For more information, email gatheringofspecies@gmail.com and visit facebook.com/gatheringofspecies. April 22, 3-4 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Free. (888) 929-7849.