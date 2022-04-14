This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

3. “The Candy House: A Novel (Visit from the Goon Squad, 2),” Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

4. “What Happened to the Bennetts,” Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

5. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)

6. “The Recovery Agent: A Novel,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)

7. “Lover Arisen (Black Dagger Brotherhood No. 20),” J.R. Ward (Gallery)

8. “The Lincoln Highway: A Novel,” Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett Novel),” C.J. Box (Putnam)

10. “The Diamond Eye: A Novel,” Kate Quinn (Morrow)

Nonfiction

1. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

4. “Time Is a Mother,” Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

5. “Recessional: The Death of Free Speech and the Cost of a Free Lunch,” David Mamet (Broadside)

6. “Nowhere for Very Long: The Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life,” Brianna Madia (HarperOne)

7. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole,” Susan Cain (Crown)

8. “Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy,” Kate Swenson (Park Row)

9. “Glucose Revolution: The Life-changing Power of Balancing Your Blood Sugar,” Jessie Inchauspe (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Life Makeover: Embrace the Bold, Beautiful, and Blessed You,” Dominique Sachse (Thomas Nelson)