This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Fiction
1. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
3. “The Candy House: A Novel (Visit from the Goon Squad, 2),” Jennifer Egan (Scribner)
4. “What Happened to the Bennetts,” Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)
5. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)
6. “The Recovery Agent: A Novel,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)
7. “Lover Arisen (Black Dagger Brotherhood No. 20),” J.R. Ward (Gallery)
8. “The Lincoln Highway: A Novel,” Amor Towles (Viking)
9. “Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett Novel),” C.J. Box (Putnam)
10. “The Diamond Eye: A Novel,” Kate Quinn (Morrow)
Nonfiction
1. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “Time Is a Mother,” Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)
5. “Recessional: The Death of Free Speech and the Cost of a Free Lunch,” David Mamet (Broadside)
6. “Nowhere for Very Long: The Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life,” Brianna Madia (HarperOne)
7. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole,” Susan Cain (Crown)
8. “Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy,” Kate Swenson (Park Row)
9. “Glucose Revolution: The Life-changing Power of Balancing Your Blood Sugar,” Jessie Inchauspe (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Life Makeover: Embrace the Bold, Beautiful, and Blessed You,” Dominique Sachse (Thomas Nelson)
