Tickets are on sale for ‘Mamma Mia’ at Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre

Individual and group tickets to Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s 2022 production of “Mamma Mia” are on sale now. Opening July 1, the show will run through July 10 at the Schuler Performing Arts Center at North Idaho College. Single-ticket buyers can now apply the cost of any single ticket toward a season ticket package until the end of the show’s run.

New perks for season ticket holders will include permanent pricing, locked in at the 2022 rate for ticket holders who purchase season tickets without missing a year. In addition to receiving discounts on merchandise, concessions and additional tickets, season ticket holders are invited to attend the season’s opening night reception and enjoy early admission for performances.

Season ticket holders donating at the $500 level will also become members the theater’s Producer’s Club. Perks of the Producer’s Club include a members-only June 12 cruise on Lake Coeur d’Alene and access to the theater’s private club room. The club room opens before shows, during intermission and after performances. The club room offers complimentary refreshments and opportunities to interact with theater board, staff, creative teams, cast and crew members.

“We are excited to bring live musicals back to North Idaho after a long hiatus,” executive artistic director Chuck Ethridge said in a news release. “We are really pulling out all the stops to show our appreciation for the theater community and our supporters.”

Following “Mamma Mia,” the Summer Theatre’s 2022 season will feature “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” from July 22-31 and “Nunsense” from Aug. 12-21. For more information, visit cdasummertheatre.com.