What’s Worth Watching: ‘Roar,’ ‘Hard Cell,’ ‘The First Lady,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Russian Doll’

Based on a set of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, “Roar” (2022) is a genre-bending tour through eight darkly comedic, modern-day fairytales, each centering on the life of a different woman. Starring Nicole Kidman, who also serves as producer, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Issa Rae, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, among others, the series explores gender roles, autonomy and identity.

“Roar” is available on Apple TV+.

‘Hard Cell’ (2022)

Starring and created by Catherine Tate, “Hard Cell” is a mockumentary-style series following the inmates at HMP Woldsley, a fictional English women’s prison. Optimistic prison governor Laura Willis (Tate) is set on “rehabilitation through creativity.” Over the course of the series, Willis attempts to get through to the inmates by recruiting them into an amateur theatrical production. Chaos ensues.

“Hard Cell” is available on Netflix.

‘The First Lady’ (2022)

Premiering Sunday on Showtime, this series dives deep into the lives of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

“The First Lady” is available on Showtime.

‘Better Call Saul’ (2022)

The sixth and final season of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff returns this weekend with two back-to-back episodes. The season will be divided into two parts, with the first set of episodes starting to air Monday and the second starting in July. “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be returning for the spinoff’s concluding season.

“Better Call Saul” is available on AMC.

‘Russian Doll’ (2022)

Nadia’s 36th birthday ends with her death, but when she wakes up unharmed back at the party her friends had thrown just hours earlier, she questions everything. Picking up four years after the first season, this time-bending dramedy follows Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) as they stumble onto a time portal in New York City and start to relive the past.

“Russian Doll” is available on Netflix.