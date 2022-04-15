2 firefighters in north Spokane County injured in crash Friday morning

A pair of firefighters serving Spokane County Fire District No. 4 were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure Friday morning after their engine rolled on U.S. Route 395.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m., according to the district’s Facebook page. Engine 49 was traveling north on the highway to the scene of a reported crash when it rolled near Wild Rose Road, the district reported.

Two firefighters “sustained minor injuries” and were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the district reported. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Division Chief Dan Williams said Friday afternoon the two firefighters had been checked out at Providence Holy Family Hospital and were allowed to return home.

District No. 4 serves about 45,000 residents in north Spokane County, including Deer Park.