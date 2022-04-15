The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 38° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Brandon Faire drives in seven, University baseball downs Cheney

UPDATED: Sat., April 16, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

University 17, Cheney 2: Brandon Faire went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs and the Titans (10-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-9, 4-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ricco Longo went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for U-Hi. Jason Morton pitched a complete game and struck out six.

Mead 7, Central Valley 2: The visiting Panthers (12-2, 11-1) beat the Bears (7-8, 7-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. 

Mt. Spokane 22, North Central 0: Ethan Keene went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (11-4, 10-2) topped the Wolfpack (1-12, 1-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ethan Carrell hit a two-run home run and Sam Davidson had four RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Jamin Smith and Erik Dezotell combined on a one-hitter for the Cats.

Ferris 11, Lewis and Clark 11: The game between the Saxons (2-8, 2-8) and the Tigers (6-6, 5-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Hart Field ended in a tie due to darkness. It will be completed on Tuesday.

Softball

Cheney 15, Ridgeline 1: Rhyan Kucrika went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Blackhawks (5-5, 5-3) beat the visiting Falcons (2-6, 2-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Tatum Sloan went 3 for 3 for Cheney. Maddie McDowell had 10 strikeouts for Cheney.

Boys soccer

North Central 2, Lewis and Clark 1: Trey Garcia scored the game-winning goal on a diving header in the second overtime and the Wolfpack (8-2, 4-2) beat the visiting Tigers (9-2, 4-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Merkel Sports Complex. Ben Hippauf had two assists for NC.

Mead 6, Mt. Spokane 1: Asher Walters scored two goals and the Panthers (5-3, 4-2) beat the Wildcats (5-3, 4-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Union Stadium.

Central Valley 1, University 0: Elijah Reeves scored the go-ahead goal in the 21st minute and the Bears (3-5, 3-3) beat the visiting Titans (6-4, 2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Aiden Chase made six saves for CV.

Ridgeline 2, Cheney 1: Rudy Malloy scored the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute and the Falcons (7-3, 3-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-11, 0-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Colfax 3-13, Asotin 2-8: Jorja Koerner hit two home runs with seven RBIs in the second game and the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-0) swept the visiting Panthers (10-3, 5-3) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Tennis

Lakeside boys 5, East Valley 1: Nonleague at EV. No.1 Singles- Kyle Dillingham (Lak) def. Ben Donohue 6-2, 6-2. No.1 Doubles- Ty Shamron/Sam Hanson (Lak) def. Brayson Kirby/Grayson VanCleef 6-0, 6-1.

Freeman boys 3, Riverside 2: No.1 Singles- Eli Mounts (Fre) def. Dylan Nortz 6-4, 6-3. No.1 Doubles- Jayden Lentz/Johnny Chaddy (Fre) def. Tyce Lyons/Carter Thomas 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 10-8.

Lakeside girls 3, East Valley 2: Nonleague at EV. No. 1 singles - Anna Poetzl (lak) def. Jessica Roberts (EV) 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Brooke Leale/Abby Boykin (lak) def. Eva Sheffler/Fasai Doing (EV) 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

Freeman girls 4, Riverside 1: No.1 Singles- Abby Bryant (Fre) def. Hayley McDonald 6-4, 6-3. No.1 Doubles- Kate Schneider/Jaycee Goldsmith (Fre) def. Grace Waddell/Grace Walcott 6-1, 6-1.

Colville girls 4, Medical Lake 1: No. 1 Singles - Shaylee Davis (Col) def. Aubrey Wiley (ML) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Abby Lytle/Meghan Rhodes (Col) def. Alanyah Bender/Jasmine Lundberg 6-2, 6-1.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories