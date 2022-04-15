Spokane Chiefs drop crucial game to Victoria Royals 7-3, look to clinch playoffs in final regular season game Saturday
VICTORIA, British Columbia – The Spokane Chiefs now are on the outside looking in when it comes to the Western Hockey League playoffs.
That can change with a favorable outcome in their season finale Saturday night.
Spokane fell into a four-goal hole midway through the first period and couldn’t battle back in a 7-3 loss to the Victoria Royals Friday night.
Chase Bertholet, Nick McCarry and Cade Hayes scored for Spokane.
The Chiefs sit in ninth place in the Western Conference going into Saturday’s 7 p.m. road rematch with Victoria, which is tied with Prince George for seventh in the conference standings with 51 points. Spokane has 50.
The Chiefs will clinch a playoff bid with a win in regulation. A shootout or overtime loss would require Prince George to lose in regulation at Kelowna on Saturday to force a one-game playoff between Spokane and Prince George to determine the eighth seed.
