Spokane Indians drop second straight to Eugene, Ghordy Santos hits walk-off homer

Ghordy Santos hit a walk-off solo home run, his first homer of the season, and the Eugene Emeralds (2-3) edged the visiting Spokane Indians (2-4) 1-0 in the third of a six-game Northwest League series at PK Park on Friday.

With two down in the top half of the ninth inning, Indians outfielder Daniel Montano reached on an error by Eugene first baseman Carter Aldrete, but Robby Martin Jr. flied to center to end the inning.

Martin made a sliding catch to rob Hunter Bishop of extra bases in the bottom half, but Santos clobbered the next pitch to end the game off reliever Anderson Bido.

Indians starter Tony Locey was strong through six shutout innings, allowing one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts. Tanner Propst followed with two scoreless innings, striking out four.

Emeralds starter Kyle Harrison, the San Francisco Giants’ No. 3 prospect and No. 74 overall according to MLB.com, was just as good. The lefty allowed two hits and walked one with nine strikeouts over five innings and threw 44 of his 62 pitches for strikes.

The Indians’ best chance to score came in the first, when they had runners on the corners with two down. But Harrison struck out Montano swinging to get out of the inning.

Spokane managed just three hits off Harrison and a pair of relievers.

Indians catcher Drew Romo went 2 for 4 and is hitting .346 through six games.

Colorado Rockies top prospect Zac Veen, hitting .150/.292/.442 through five games with the Indians, got the night off.

The series continues Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m.

Around the leagueHillsboro 2, Everett 1: Ryan Bliss scored on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Hops (3-4) topped the visiting AquaSox (3-3). Hillsboro starter Blake Walston went 5 1/3 shutout innings and allowed two hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

Vancouver 6, Tri-City 4 (Game 2): PK Morris hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to lift the Canadians (5-2) over the Dust Devils (4-3). Tri-City scored two runs with two down in the bottom half but Will McAffer came in to record a strikeout and earn the save.

Vancouver 2, Tri-City 1 (Game 1): Miguel Hiraldo hit a solo home run in the second inning, Riley Tirotta plated the go-ahead run in the third and the visiting Canadians (4-2) beat the Dust Devils (4-2). Hunter Gregory struck out six over four innings for the C’s.