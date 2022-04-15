The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 39° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at LC High School windows

UPDATED: Fri., April 15, 2022

Windows are shown covered after a woman allegedly threw rocks at Lewis and Clark High School.  (Courtesy Spokane Police Department)
Windows are shown covered after a woman allegedly threw rocks at Lewis and Clark High School.  (Courtesy Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 41-year-old woman is accused of throwing rocks at Lewis and Clark High School windows Thursday night.

Police responded to the incident shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, officers said.

Based on witness descriptions and surveillance footage, officers quickly recognized the woman as someone who frequents the downtown area and whom they’ve contacted before, a news release said.

Officers arrested Brittany Johnson on Friday and booked her into the Spokane County Jail on second-degree malicious mischief – a felony due to the amount of property damage – and three outstanding warrants, according to the release. Johnson has one prior felony conviction.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety