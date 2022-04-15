Woman arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at LC High School windows
UPDATED: Fri., April 15, 2022
A 41-year-old woman is accused of throwing rocks at Lewis and Clark High School windows Thursday night.
Police responded to the incident shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, officers said.
Based on witness descriptions and surveillance footage, officers quickly recognized the woman as someone who frequents the downtown area and whom they’ve contacted before, a news release said.
Officers arrested Brittany Johnson on Friday and booked her into the Spokane County Jail on second-degree malicious mischief – a felony due to the amount of property damage – and three outstanding warrants, according to the release. Johnson has one prior felony conviction.
