Chiefs clinch playoff bid with victory at Victoria

From staff reports

VICTORIA, British Columbia – The Spokane Chiefs played like their season could come to an end Saturday. Consequently, they ensured their place in the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Spokane reeled off three goals in the first period to build an early lead, and the Chiefs advanced to the postseason with a 4-2 win over host Victoria in both teams’ regular-season finale.

Spokane, Prince George and Vancouver each finished the regular season with 53 points and 24 victories. The Chiefs were awarded the seventh seed by tiebreaker.

Spokane will play No. 2 seed Kamloops in the opening round .

Cade Hayes, Reed Jacobson and Ty Cheveldayoff each scored in the first period against Victoria to give the Chiefs a 3-1 advantage.

Raegan Wiles added a goal in the second period for Spokane.

Chiefs goaltender Mason Beaupit finished with 35 saves.