DeAndre Yedlin returns to Seattle as Inter Miami beat Sounders 1-0
UPDATED: Sun., April 17, 2022
SEATTLE — Robbie Robinson’s goal and Nick Marsman’s four saves led Inter Miami to a 1-0 win Saturday over the Seattle Sounders.
Robinson scored in the 41st minute to seal the win for Miami (2-4-1). DeAndre Yedlin got an assist on the goal.
The Sounders (2-3-1) outshot Miami 18-9. Both teams had four shots on goal.
Marsman saved all four shots he faced for Miami. Stefan Cleveland saved three of the four shots he faced for the Sounders.
Miami plays at home on Sunday against Atlanta United, while the Sounders will visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.
