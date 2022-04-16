A Grip on Sports: M’s give their fans something to cheer while Cougar fans are sad to see Abogidi go

A GRIP ON SPORTS • This morning we will examine the beginning of what is hoped to be a great relationship. And the end of another.

•••••••

• Let’s start with the start of the Mariners’ home season. Wow.

Marco Gonzales – seven innings, one run – did what he does at cavernous T-Mobile, the new guys enjoyed the wide gaps and the 40,000 or so in attendance went home happy. Those two Astros fans in the upper deck? They were booing too.

After all, their team looked pretty inept. They aren’t, of course. And neither are the M’s as dominate as they looked in the 11-1 win. But who cares? Friday night in Seattle, with the roof open – imagine that after the recent weather – was about possibilities.

After Ichiro got off the mound following his reported 93-miles-per-hour ceremonial first pitch. From then on, the home opener was about the future, not the past. Not even the recent past, what with the M’s coming home with a losing record and, in one inning at least, looking quite Little League-sque.

That was forgotten. All that mattered was last night. And the next six months.

Will this be the year? Maybe.

Look, there are holes not even last night can cover up. One more consistent bat would be better. Third base is going to be a defensive liability, made even more glaring by all the years of Kyle Seager sucking up every ground ball hit his way. The outfield defense is also suspect, with a youngster in center (whoever it is) and Jesse Winker on skates manning left. Even the bullpen, last year’s shining star, lost a couple arms it could use come mid-summer.

But that’s OK. Everyone, not named the Dodgers, has holes. The battle for the playoffs will be tough. The M’s, however, have enough to get there. That’s been the case once or twice or three times in the past two decades, however, and it hasn’t happened.

Will it this fall?

• Speaking of the fall, where will Efe Abogidi end up? Will he be playing professionally overseas? Or will he still be in college? The likelihood the junior center will be in Pullman, however, is almost non-existent. Not after his social media farewell address of yesterday.

Abogidi’s WSU tenure is over. His next blocked shot will come wearing a … well, whose jersey?

Will it be purple, like Noah Williams? Or the dark blue of Gonzaga? Those two names popped in my head yesterday as we thought of the two places the 6-foot-10 Abogidi could end up that would cause the most consternation among the Cougar faithful.

Washington has already attracted the aforementioned Williams, but Seattle is home for the senior guard. Home for Abogidi is a continent away. But if he wants to stay in the Northwest, the Huskies are an alternative. So is, to a lesser degree, Gonzaga. The Zags can always use an outstanding shot blocker and rebounder. But Abogidi’s offensive skill set seems a bit limited for what GU thrives on. Then again, maybe that’s what he wants to improve. Mark Few’s staff has shown, over the years, they can help big men develop those skills.

We’re trolling a bit here. Just for fun. Actually, we believe Abogidi will end up some place warmer. Some place where travel is easier and he won’t have to wear three coats to get lunch in December.

And that, sadly enough, is not Pullman.

•••

WSU: Colton Clark has this story about Abogidi’s decision. … The tennis team handled UW in Pullman. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, when the coaching change occurred at Washington, the players had to be re-recruited. … His bowl game performance has given one Oregon receiver renewed hope. … Oregon State has a different approach to defense. … Drake London showed off his lateral quickness for scouts at USC. … Ironically, it may be a transfer that solidifies UCLA’s secondary. … One Utah freshman didn’t even get out of the spring before entering the portal. … Colorado has an explosive option at running back. … Arizona was good at forcing turnovers in spring scrimmages. It has to carry over. … In basketball news, Oregon State finally announced its basketball signings, including Gonzaga Prep’s Jayden Stevens.

Gonzaga: Around the WCC, who will replace Jeff Judkins at BYU? Our money is on his top assistant.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State’s success starts at the top. … The Bobcats’ basketball roster is changing.

Preps: When Lexie Hull left Central Valley High for Stanford, the WNBA was a dream. This week, it became a reality. But still, in many ways, a dream. Jim Allen has this story on Hull’s journey. … Dave Nichols has a roundup of Friday’s action in the area.

Chiefs: One win this weekend will clinch a playoff berth for Spokane. They couldn’t get it done Friday night in Victoria, losing 7-3. The Chiefs must win tonight’s final game, also against the Royals, in regulation to clinch a spot. Anything less would mean a one-game playoff for the last berth – at best – depending on Prince George’s game at Kelowna.

Indians: Dave is back with this story on Spokane’s 1-0 ninth-inning loss at Eugene.

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez earned the biggest cheers before the game and responded with a hit. … Andres Munoz has an incredible arm.

Seahawks: The offseason workouts begin next week. Nope, Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner won’t be there. It’s been awhile since those two were missing. … If the Hawks want to take a left tackle with their top pick, there are choices. … Maybe they want a cornerback.

Storm: Training camp is underway with some new faces.

Sounders: DeAndre Yeldin is back in Seattle. Wearing a Miami kit. Darn.

•••

• Every day from here on in is a weekend for Kim and me. Except there aren’t cartoons to watch in the morning while eating a sugary cereal. Do you remember those Saturdays? Racing out of bed and sitting in front of the TV to watch Bugs, Bullwinkle, Johnny Quest, whomever. Good times. Until later …