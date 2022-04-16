Letters for April 16, 2022

Need more gun control

Having one life, I prefer not to be afraid to shop without extreme fear. Will I take a bullet when putting groceries in my car or even in the store? Will this be the end to my life’s story? Mentally, I can visualize the path it would take through my body. Live? I ask or die at that point from an AR-15?

We are taxpaying senior citizens living on Social Security. We can in no way hire someone to care for us. These times are real. Does it take rapid-repeating rifles to kill a deer? Many are not registered to the “gun lovers.” I can understand normal hunters but are we being asked to spend our “golden years” in absolute fear?

Connie Lee

Spokane

Why get vaccinated

Many medical experts consider vaccines the greatest life saving medical innovation in history. Vaccines have saved millions of lives and stopped untold amounts of suffering. They estimate that over 100,000 people have died of COVID-19 because they were unvaccinated. How sad and what a waste of precious life.

Many people take the life saving benefits of vaccines for granted. I don’t because my sister almost died twice from polio. Her suffering was extreme and she was handicapped for life.

This made me a 100% supporter of vaccines. It is an inexpensive, safe and effective way to possibly save your own life and protect the people around you.

Another benefit of being vaccinated is that you will unlikely need a hospital bed. This will save beds for people who didn’t choose to be sick. For example, my friend’s heart surgery was canceled because of COVID. He died three weeks later of a heart attack. Soon after, his partner died of a broken heart.

I don’t believe in mandates. It’s debatable if children need COVID vaccinations but they do need all the other vaccines for children. Please do the right thing and volunteer to get vaccinated. Thank you!

Boyd G. Lay

Spokane

Adam Zyglis cartoon

The April 11 cartoon featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis is an appalling distortion of the truth. The legislation signed into law prohibits the curriculum from including “sexual orientation or gender identity” targeted for children from kindergarten to third grade. Does teaching little children these topics seem reasonable to you? The majority, 61%, support the law with 26% opposed.

More from Public Opinion Strategies:

Democratic voters in the poll support the law 55% to 29%. Among suburban voters, which could be a decisive group for the midterm elections, it’s 60% to 30%. Parents: 67% to 24%. Biden voters: 53% to 30%. Respondents who “know someone LGBTQ”: 61% to 28%.

Seems like most agree with Gov. DeSantis. Perhaps Disney should rethink its venture into hot political topics.

Rick Weston

Naples, Florida