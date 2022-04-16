Pasco Invitational: Lewis and Clark’s Noah Barbery records personal best in 100 despite lousy weather

Lewis and Clark senior Noah Barbery won the boys 100 at the Pasco Invitational at Edgar Brown Stadium on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Keenan Gray)

By Keenan Gray The Spokesman-Review

In recent years at the Pasco Invitational, the weather has been nothing but kind to all its athletes, coaches, and fans in attendance.

In its first return since the 2019 season, however, this year’s weather was the complete opposite with sideways rain, snow, and wind throughout the 59th annual invite – but it didn’t deter the performances on Saturday at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium.

Lewis and Clark senior Noah Barbery continued momentum in the 100-meter this season, lowering his personal best time to 10.74 seconds in the preliminary round, then ran 10.79 to win the boys final.

“I was very surprised I was able to pull off a PR,” Barbery said. “The hand time had me at 10.16 for the finals, so I thought I’d run 10.50 but it was 10.79. I was just honored and happy to be here. I wished the weather could have been better, but I’m really happy I got the win.”

Barbery has seen the most improvements for GSL sprinters this spring, cutting down his 100 time from 11.67 as a freshman to 10.74 in his senior season, ranking him first among 4A/3A schools in the area. He’s also first in the 200 with a time of 21.58.

He missed most of his junior year due to an injury but has made quite a comeback. He won a national indoor championship in the 60 with Spokane Speed Academy in March.

“I’m really happy to see the work finally paying off,” Barbery said. “It’s been tough for the last couple of years with COVID and then last year with the whole season as I was out with an injury. This last indoor season I was finally starting to see results and now that we’re outside, I’ve been running good 100 and 200 times.”

Post Falls senior Samantha Wood added another win under her belt this season, taking the girls 3,200 in a time of 10:42.15. Junior teammate Annastasia Peters was second in a personal best 10:54.03.

“I was just planning to sit and work on some different strategies,” Wood said. “I was looking to get a good time today and have some fun coming out here. It’s great to come back after not being here since freshman year.”

The last year has been a struggle to get back to good health for Wood after having mono last track season, but the Boise State commit has looked nothing but great in her senior season as she ranks first in Idaho in the 1,600 with a personal best time of 4:53.64, and second in the 800 and 3,200 running personal best times of 2:12.74 and 10:34.64.

“I feel like I’m hitting my potential this season and having a lot of fun with it too,” Wood said.

Wood and the Trojans also won the girls distance medley relay earlier in the morning running 12:33.01, breaking the school record set three years ago at the same invite when Wood was a freshman. Team members included Peters, sophomore Kinlee McLean and freshman Kaylynn Misner.

The Mead girls placed second as a team scoring 41 points behind some runner-up finishes. Senior Emily Hutchinson was second in the shot put with a season best throw of 42 feet, while sophomore Teryn Gardner was second in the 800 running a personal best time of 2:17.11. The Panthers 4x400 team ran 4:08.77 for second place. Other top performances from Mead included sophomore Charlotte Cullen in the 800 (5th, 2:21.87).

Central Valley senior AJ McGloffin won his fourth high jump competition this season taking the boys title with a jump of 6-04. Also performing well in jumps for CV were juniors Macgregor Dawkins in long jump (fourth, 20-04.75) and Kaden Harken in triple jump (fourth, 41-11.25).

Senior Cassidy Haddad was a top five finisher on the girls side for CV placing fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.94) and second in the 300 hurdles (48.17).

Mt. Spokane junior Ben Sonneland ran a personal best 1:56.21 in the boys 800 placing second overall, then made the quick turnaround to help the Wildcats 4x400 team place second in 3:29.56. Junior Bradley Runge was third in the 400 for the Wildcats running a personal best 52.98.

Gonzaga Prep picked up third place finishes from seniors Caleb Richardson in the boys 3,200 (9:26.92) and Emma Van Gemert in the girls triple jump (34-00).

Lewis and Clark senior Audrey Thronson ran 5:19.30 in the girls 1,600 to place second overall, junior Evan Bruce was seventh in the boys 1,600 running a personal best 4:24.67.

North Central senior Andrew Steinhart jumped 13-00 to finish second in the boys pole vault. University senior Isaiah Shaw took third in the boys high jump at 6-00, followed by Freeman senior Daniel Watts in fourth at 5-10.

West Valley had a pair of fifth place finishers in the boys jumps as junior Jayden Barta took fifth in the long jump (20-04.25) and sophomore Grady Walker was fifth in the triple jump (41-02.25).

Shadle Park senior Emma Glanzer jumped a personal best 16-09 to place second in the girls long jump, then jumped 33-06.25 in the triple jump placing fifth.

Rogers junior Ellabell Taylor took fifth in the 100 running 13.11, then eighth in the 200 running 27.92.

Asotin senior Chloe Overberg, a University of Idaho commit, ran a personal best time of 10:55.41 placing third in the girls 3,200. She also placed seventh in the 1,600 running 5:23.61.

Sandpoint junior Rusty Lee ran to a personal best time of 14.76 to win the boys 110 hurdles, then later finished third in the 300 hurdles running 41.22. Post Falls sophomore Dylan Wolfe was second in the boys 200 in a time of 23.08.

Lewiston’s Emily Collins won both the girls 100 and 200 races running 26.57 and 59.19.