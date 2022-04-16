The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Trygve Grimsby lifts Gonzaga Prep baseball; Shelby Swanson leads East Valley softball sweep

UPDATED: Sat., April 16, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 9, Ridgeline 5: Trygve Grimsby went 4 for 5 with three doubles and the Bullpups (8-6, 6-5) beat the visiting Falcons (1-11, 1-10) in a GSL 3A/4A game. Easton Amend went 2 for 4 for Ridgeline.

West Valley 18, East Valley 8 (first game): Caleb Gray went 5 for 5 with a home run and a triple and the Eagles (8-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Knights (3-7, 2-3) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Andrew Aitken went 3 for 3 and Easton O’Neal went 3 for 4 with two doubles for WV.

West Valley 9, East Valley 1 (second game): Bryson Bishop struck out 14 over six innings and the Eagles (9-2, 6-0) swept the visiting Knights (3-8, 2-4). Easton O’Neal went 2 for 3 with a home run for WV.

Shadle Park 6, Pullman 2, (1st game): Cory Hendren allowed one hit over 5 1/3 innings and the Highlanders (8-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-7, 2-2) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Beckett Ensminger went 2 for 4 with two runs for Shadle, which stole 10 bases.

Shadle Park 14, Pullman 4, (2nd game): Andrew Fox struck out seven over four no-hit innings and the Highlanders (9-2, 5-1) swept the visiting Greyhounds (3-8, 2-3). Sterling Lipscomb went 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for Shadle.

Clarkston 4, Rogers 1, (1st game): Lance Heitstumam struck out 12 in a compete game and the Bantams (3-3, 1-3) topped the Pirates (0-8, 0-5) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Nathan Somers went 2 for 3 with two runs for Clarkston.

Clarkston 6, Rogers 1, (2nd game): Hayden Line struck out 12 over six no-hit innings and the Bantams (4-3, 2-3) swept the Pirates (0-9, 0-6). Parker Hays pitched the ninth to complete the no-hitter.

Colville 8, Deer Park 5, (1st game): Cale Roy went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Crimson Hawks (10-3, 7-0) beat the visiting Stags (10-4, 5-2) in the first game of a NEA doubleheader. Kris Nussbaum picked up the win in a complete game.

Deer Park 9, Colville 4, (2nd game): Tiger Tobeck went 4 for 4 with three triples and four RBIs and the Stags (11-4, 6-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (10-4, 7-1) in the second game. Cole Krepcik had three hits and three runs for Deer Park.

Newport 9, Freeman 5: Nolan Loosier knocked in three and the Grizzlies (3-4-1, 2-3) beat the visiting Scotties (3-10-1, 1-5) in the first game of a NEA doubleheader. Hank Kirkwood struck out nine over six innings for Newport. Jack Florence struck out eight over five innings for Freeman. 

Newport 12, Freeman 1: Hank Kirkwood had three hits and RBIs and the Grizzlies (3-4-1, 2-3) swept the visiting Scotties (3-10-1, 1-5). Nolan Loosier had four hits with a double and triple for Newport.

Medical Lake 9, Lakeside 8: Eugene Haas had two hits and two RBIs and the Cardinals (9-5, 3-5) beat the visiting Eagles (5-7, 2-3) in the first game of a Northeast A doubleheader.

Medical Lake 4, Lakeside 3 : Andrew Roberts scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Joe Griffey in the seventh inning and the Cardinals (10-5, 4-5) swept the visiting Eagles (5-8, 2-4). Griffey struck out eight in a complete game win for Medical Lake.

Kettle Falls 8, Colfax 4: Gunner Graves struck out 10 and had two hits with a triple and the Kettle Falls (4-5-0, 3-5) beat visiting Colfax (6-4-1, 5-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Braden Plummer added two hits for Colfax. Robbie Adams and Elijah Hernandez had two hits apiece for KF.

Colfax 6, Kettle Falls 3: Alex Mortensen struck out five over five innings and visiting Colfax (7-4-1, 6-3) beat Kettle Falls (4-6-0, 3-6) in the second game. Braden Plummer went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Colfax. Robbie Adams went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Kettle Falls.

Northwest Christian 5-9, Reardan 1-2: The Crusaders (9-1, 8-0) swept visiting Reardan (3-8, 2-6) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader. 

Asotin 14-9, Liberty 4-5: The Panthers (5-7, 5-5) swept the visiting Lancers (2-11, 2-9) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader. 

Curlew 22-18, Odessa 13-11: The visiting Cougars (6-4, 6-4) swept the Tigers (6-4, 6-4) in a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 19-13, Northport 0-10: The Warriors (8-1-1, 6-0) beat the Mustangs (5-5, 5-5) in a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Fastpitch Softball

Shadle Park 19-16, Pullman 0-4: The Highlanders (6-2, 4-0) swept the Greyhounds (1-7, 1-3) in a GLS 2A doubleheader.

East Valley 10, West Valley 3: Shelby Swanson struck out 12 batters and the visiting Knights (3-3, 3-1) beat the Eagles (1-5, 1-3) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Sydney Peterson and Lauren Renskers had three hits and two doubles apiece for EV. 

East Valley 14, West Valley 9: Shelby Swanson had three hits with two home runs and the Knights (4-3, 4-1) swept the Eagles (1-6, 1-4). Jenna Dubois hit homered for WV. 

Clarkston 17, Rogers 2: Murray Broemeling went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Bantams (4-2, 2-1) beat the Pirates (0-6, 0-3) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Ryan Combs had three hits, three runs and two RBIs for Clarkston.

Clarkston 16, Rogers 1: Leah Copeland went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Bantams (5-2, 3-1) swept the visiting Pirates (0-7, 0-4). Murray Broemeling struck out four in a four-inning one-hitter.

Liberty 5, Asotin 3: Jaidyn Stephens struck out 15 and the visiting Lancers (11-0, 7-0) beat the Panthers (11-3, 6-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Lexi Kettner and Ava DeLeon had two RBIs apiece for Liberty. Cady Browne hit two home runs for Asotin. 

Liberty 4, Asotin 3: Lexi Kettner had two hits with three RBIs and visiting Lancers (12-0, 8-0) swept the Panthers (11-4, 6-4). 

Northwest Christian 15-13, Reardan 1-12: The Crusaders (6-2) swept Reardan (1-8) in a nonleague doubleheader. 

Colfax 18-18, Kettle Falls 8-8: Colfax (11-, 8-0) swept Kettle Falls (3-7, 4-6) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Colville 9-14, Omak 4-4: The Crimson Hawks (4-3) swept the Pioneers (1-6) in a nonleague doubleheader.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 15-27, Northport 5-3: Sam Cook scored three runs with seven RBIs and the Warriors (12-0, 12-0) swept the visiting Mustangs (6-4, 6-4) in a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Spring Boys Soccer

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 1: Andre Layman scored in the 13th minute and the Bullpups (4-2, 5-6) beat the visiting Saxons (2-4, 5-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Danny Dierdorf scored Ferris’s goal, and Sam Garabedian added an insurance goal for G-Prep late.

Riverside 7, Newport 0: Brady Supanchick scored two goals with three assists and the visiting Rams (7-3, 7-1) beat the Grizzlies (0-8, 0-8) in a NEA game. Kaden Toner made eight saves for Riverside.

Girls Tennis

Colville 4, Lakeside 1: No. 1 Singles- Anna Poelzl (LKS) def. Shaylee Davis (COL): 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (10-3). No. 1 doubles- Meghan Rhodes & Abby Lytle (COL) def. Brooke Leal & Abigail Boykin (LKS): 6-4, 6-1.

