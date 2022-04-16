Prep roundup: Trygve Grimsby lifts Gonzaga Prep baseball; Shelby Swanson leads East Valley softball sweep

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 9, Ridgeline 5: Trygve Grimsby went 4 for 5 with three doubles and the Bullpups (8-6, 6-5) beat the visiting Falcons (1-11, 1-10) in a GSL 3A/4A game. Easton Amend went 2 for 4 for Ridgeline.

West Valley 18, East Valley 8 (first game): Caleb Gray went 5 for 5 with a home run and a triple and the Eagles (8-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Knights (3-7, 2-3) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Andrew Aitken went 3 for 3 and Easton O’Neal went 3 for 4 with two doubles for WV.

West Valley 9, East Valley 1 (second game): Bryson Bishop struck out 14 over six innings and the Eagles (9-2, 6-0) swept the visiting Knights (3-8, 2-4). Easton O’Neal went 2 for 3 with a home run for WV.

Shadle Park 6, Pullman 2, (1st game): Cory Hendren allowed one hit over 5 1/3 innings and the Highlanders (8-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-7, 2-2) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Beckett Ensminger went 2 for 4 with two runs for Shadle, which stole 10 bases.

Shadle Park 14, Pullman 4, (2nd game): Andrew Fox struck out seven over four no-hit innings and the Highlanders (9-2, 5-1) swept the visiting Greyhounds (3-8, 2-3). Sterling Lipscomb went 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for Shadle.

Clarkston 4, Rogers 1, (1st game): Lance Heitstumam struck out 12 in a compete game and the Bantams (3-3, 1-3) topped the Pirates (0-8, 0-5) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Nathan Somers went 2 for 3 with two runs for Clarkston.

Clarkston 6, Rogers 1, (2nd game): Hayden Line struck out 12 over six no-hit innings and the Bantams (4-3, 2-3) swept the Pirates (0-9, 0-6). Parker Hays pitched the ninth to complete the no-hitter.

Colville 8, Deer Park 5, (1st game): Cale Roy went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Crimson Hawks (10-3, 7-0) beat the visiting Stags (10-4, 5-2) in the first game of a NEA doubleheader. Kris Nussbaum picked up the win in a complete game.

Deer Park 9, Colville 4, (2nd game): Tiger Tobeck went 4 for 4 with three triples and four RBIs and the Stags (11-4, 6-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (10-4, 7-1) in the second game. Cole Krepcik had three hits and three runs for Deer Park.

Newport 9, Freeman 5: Nolan Loosier knocked in three and the Grizzlies (3-4-1, 2-3) beat the visiting Scotties (3-10-1, 1-5) in the first game of a NEA doubleheader. Hank Kirkwood struck out nine over six innings for Newport. Jack Florence struck out eight over five innings for Freeman.

Newport 12, Freeman 1: Hank Kirkwood had three hits and RBIs and the Grizzlies (3-4-1, 2-3) swept the visiting Scotties (3-10-1, 1-5). Nolan Loosier had four hits with a double and triple for Newport.

Medical Lake 9, Lakeside 8: Eugene Haas had two hits and two RBIs and the Cardinals (9-5, 3-5) beat the visiting Eagles (5-7, 2-3) in the first game of a Northeast A doubleheader.

Medical Lake 4, Lakeside 3 : Andrew Roberts scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Joe Griffey in the seventh inning and the Cardinals (10-5, 4-5) swept the visiting Eagles (5-8, 2-4). Griffey struck out eight in a complete game win for Medical Lake.

Kettle Falls 8, Colfax 4: Gunner Graves struck out 10 and had two hits with a triple and the Kettle Falls (4-5-0, 3-5) beat visiting Colfax (6-4-1, 5-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Braden Plummer added two hits for Colfax. Robbie Adams and Elijah Hernandez had two hits apiece for KF.

Colfax 6, Kettle Falls 3: Alex Mortensen struck out five over five innings and visiting Colfax (7-4-1, 6-3) beat Kettle Falls (4-6-0, 3-6) in the second game. Braden Plummer went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Colfax. Robbie Adams went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Kettle Falls.

Northwest Christian 5-9, Reardan 1-2: The Crusaders (9-1, 8-0) swept visiting Reardan (3-8, 2-6) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Asotin 14-9, Liberty 4-5: The Panthers (5-7, 5-5) swept the visiting Lancers (2-11, 2-9) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Curlew 22-18, Odessa 13-11: The visiting Cougars (6-4, 6-4) swept the Tigers (6-4, 6-4) in a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 19-13, Northport 0-10: The Warriors (8-1-1, 6-0) beat the Mustangs (5-5, 5-5) in a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Fastpitch Softball

Shadle Park 19-16, Pullman 0-4: The Highlanders (6-2, 4-0) swept the Greyhounds (1-7, 1-3) in a GLS 2A doubleheader.

East Valley 10, West Valley 3: Shelby Swanson struck out 12 batters and the visiting Knights (3-3, 3-1) beat the Eagles (1-5, 1-3) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Sydney Peterson and Lauren Renskers had three hits and two doubles apiece for EV.

East Valley 14, West Valley 9: Shelby Swanson had three hits with two home runs and the Knights (4-3, 4-1) swept the Eagles (1-6, 1-4). Jenna Dubois hit homered for WV.

Clarkston 17, Rogers 2: Murray Broemeling went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Bantams (4-2, 2-1) beat the Pirates (0-6, 0-3) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Ryan Combs had three hits, three runs and two RBIs for Clarkston.

Clarkston 16, Rogers 1: Leah Copeland went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Bantams (5-2, 3-1) swept the visiting Pirates (0-7, 0-4). Murray Broemeling struck out four in a four-inning one-hitter.

Liberty 5, Asotin 3: Jaidyn Stephens struck out 15 and the visiting Lancers (11-0, 7-0) beat the Panthers (11-3, 6-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Lexi Kettner and Ava DeLeon had two RBIs apiece for Liberty. Cady Browne hit two home runs for Asotin.

Liberty 4, Asotin 3: Lexi Kettner had two hits with three RBIs and visiting Lancers (12-0, 8-0) swept the Panthers (11-4, 6-4).

Northwest Christian 15-13, Reardan 1-12: The Crusaders (6-2) swept Reardan (1-8) in a nonleague doubleheader.

Colfax 18-18, Kettle Falls 8-8: Colfax (11-, 8-0) swept Kettle Falls (3-7, 4-6) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Colville 9-14, Omak 4-4: The Crimson Hawks (4-3) swept the Pioneers (1-6) in a nonleague doubleheader.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 15-27, Northport 5-3: Sam Cook scored three runs with seven RBIs and the Warriors (12-0, 12-0) swept the visiting Mustangs (6-4, 6-4) in a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Spring Boys Soccer

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 1: Andre Layman scored in the 13th minute and the Bullpups (4-2, 5-6) beat the visiting Saxons (2-4, 5-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Danny Dierdorf scored Ferris’s goal, and Sam Garabedian added an insurance goal for G-Prep late.

Riverside 7, Newport 0: Brady Supanchick scored two goals with three assists and the visiting Rams (7-3, 7-1) beat the Grizzlies (0-8, 0-8) in a NEA game. Kaden Toner made eight saves for Riverside.

Girls Tennis

Colville 4, Lakeside 1: No. 1 Singles- Anna Poelzl (LKS) def. Shaylee Davis (COL): 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (10-3). No. 1 doubles- Meghan Rhodes & Abby Lytle (COL) def. Brooke Leal & Abigail Boykin (LKS): 6-4, 6-1.