Spokane Indians manage four hits in doubleheader sweep by Eugene

Luis Toribio hit a two-run home run and the Eugene Emeralds beat the visiting Spokane Indians 4-2 in the second game of a Northwest League doubleheader at PK Park on Saturday.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Indians (2-6) and Eugene’s fourth straight win. Eugene won the first game 3-1. Spokane managed just four hits in the two games.

Toribio’s homer in the second game came in the second inning off Indians starter Will Ethridge. Eugene (4-3) added two more in the third inning on a double by Jairo Pomares and a wild pitch.

Zac Veen and Eddy Diaz had run-scoring singles for the Indians, who went 2 for 10 in the nightcap.

Ethridge lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

In the early game, Randy Rodriguez and two relievers tossed a one-hitter to beat the Indians.

Rodriguez, the San Francisco Giants’ No. 12 prospect according to MLB.com, lasted 50 pitches. He was lifted with two down in the third and allowed one earned run on one hit, two walks and two hit batters with four strikeouts.

Wil Jensen pitched the final three innings for Eugene and retired all nine batters he faced, striking out four.

Eugene’s Armani Smith poked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, his second of the season, off Indians starter Joe Rock (1-1).

Eugene picked up a run in the second on a single and a pair of errors.

The Indians put runners on the corners with one down in the third and attempted a double steal, but Ben Sems was thrown out between third and home.

After Zac Veen walked, Drew Romo laced a single to center and Bladimir Restituyo scored from second. Romo stole second and Grant Lavigne walked to load the bases, but Daniel Montano struck out to end the inning.

Spokane went in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Rock went five innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

The series concludes Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

Around the league

Hillsboro 3, Everett 2 (10): Jose Curpa singled to plate Victor Labrada in the 10th inning and the Hops (4-4) topped the AquaSox (3-4). Curpa finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Vancouver (5-2) at Tri-City (4-3): Postponed due to weather.