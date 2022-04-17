100 years ago in Spokane: Production was wrapping on a big movie filmed in the region, with hopes high that it would draw in more directors

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The Nell Shipman movie “The Grubstake” was in the last stages of production at the Minnehaha Park studios.

This wilderness drama had been filmed on location around Spokane and in the Pend Oreille country.

“Of the 50 movie companies operating in Los Angeles, only five are outdoor production companies and Nell Shipman is the leader among this class of companies in the United States,” said Bert Van Tuyl, the company’s director. “Outdoor plays are more easily and effectively produced in the Spokane country than in the south. A rural setting with buildings of logs in Los Angeles cost $1,470 while the same can be created here for $375.”

He said that scenic spots such as Liberty Lake, Bowl & Pitcher and the Rimrock area were all used in the movie.

“There is no doubt that when the world gazes on these wondrous beautiful pictures … it will induce one or even two other movie companies to locate in this city,” Van Tuyl said.

From the vaudeville beat: The Pantages Theater presented “a genuine animal novelty”: Everest’s Monkeys.

“The simians have an eight-piece orchestra, an impressionistic leader and a complete vaudeville program of their own, including a comedy scene-shifter,” The Spokesman-Review wrote. “Not a human being is visible. The ‘monks’ batter their instruments in perfect time with the human musicians in the pit.”

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1964: Ford Motor Co. unveiled the Mustang at the New York World’s Fair.