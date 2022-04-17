Bladimir Restituyo knocks in two, Spokane Indians drop Eugene in series finale

From staff reports

Bladimir Restituyo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Colin Simpson homered and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 8-1 in the finale of a six-game Northwest League series at PK Park on Sunday.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak.

The Indians are off Monday. They start a six-game series against Hillsboro at Avista Stadium at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hunter Bishop led of the bottom of the first with a solo home run off Indians starter Andrew Quezada.

That’s all the Emeralds got off four Indians hurlers.

Spokane got that run back in the second as Robby Martin Jr. led off with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Daniel Montano.

In the third, Zac Veen drew a one-out, four-pitch walk, stole second and third, then scored on a double by Drew Romo. Veen’s stolen base count for the season is seven, which leads the Northwest League.

Eugene starter Nick Swiney uncorked a pair of wild pitches allowing Romo to advance to third and score without a play.

Montano walked, went to second on another wild pitched and scored on a ground-rule double by Restituyo and the Indians led 4-1.

Spokane added an unearned run in the fourth. Julio Carreras walked, went to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a groundout.

Restituyo added an RBI single in the fifth and a run scored on a passed ball in the sixth to make it 7-1.

Colin Simpson smacked his first home run of the season, a solo shot, in the eighth. It was the Indians’ first longball since opening day.

Quezada went five innings to get the win. He allowed one run on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Luke Taggert and Boby Johnson combined for three innings of scoreless relief and Shelby Lackey pitched a scoreless ninth.