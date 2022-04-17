Easter eggs galore: The Spokesman-Review announces color contest winners

Messages of love, bunnies and all the colors of the rainbow made up the Easter egg coloring contest submissions. Children from Chattaroy to Coeur d’Alene decorated Easter eggs for The Spokesman-Review’s spring coloring contest. The judges enjoyed all the bright colors and spring motifs.

In the 4 and younger category, the judges were tickled by repeat winner 3-year-old Kein Jenkin’s use of basket grass, giving his egg a 3D quality. Kein lives in Spokane Valley. Jaxon Roullier, 4, also a repeat winner, created a world inside his egg, and 3-year-old Roman Renggli’s finger painting and use of colors were impressive. Jaxon lives in Chattaroy and Roman lives in Spokane Valley.

In the 5-to-8 age group, Spokane’s Maraea Ramos, 8, drew a bunny peeking out from behind her colorful egg. Cara Clever’s egg was full of whimsy and wonderful colors. Cara lives in Coeur d’Alene. Eight-year-old Nora Schock’s eye-catching egg was layered in bright colors. Nora lives in Post Falls.

In the 9-12 age group, the judges loved 9-year-old Gabriella Bambino’s message of love, generosity and kindness. The outline of her hand personalized her egg. Lila Selden, 12, thought out of the box and created a cracked egg with an adorable chick. Natalie Delay, 11, used an intricate detail of flowers to decorate her egg. All three girls live in Spokane. The winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center.

Thanks to everyone who submitted an Easter egg. All entries will be displayed in the windows at The Spokesman-Review, 999 W. Riverside Ave.