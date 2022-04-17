Family Calendar for April 18-25 – Storytime Play and Learn, Outdoor Storytime and Storytime Shorts

Circle of Security Parenting Classes – An eight-week program to strengthen your relationship with your child and meet with other families. Gift cards are given based on attendance. Open to caregivers and their children ages 6 and younger residing in northeast Spokane. Tuesdays through May 3, 6 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 487-1603.

Soar Into Summer – Pick up a wood cutout butterfly from Avenue West Gallery and decorate it to be displayed and/or sold through June. Must be returned to Avenue West by May 30. Open to artists of all ages. Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. $5. (509) 838-4999.

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches, throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Spokane Public Library. Free.

Outdoor Storytime – Join Miss Delaney on the lawn behind the Children’s Library for stories and songs. Participants are encouraged to bring something to sit on. Open to children ages 5 and younger. Monday, 9:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Library of Things: The Digital Multimeter – Learn about the digital multimeter in this hands-on demonstration. Open to children ages 13 and older. Register at scld.org. Tuesday, 3-4:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Nature’s Recyclers – Learn about mealworms, how they “recycle” plastic and more. Register at scld.org. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

PRIDE Schools Enrollment Night – An enrollment information night for prospective PRIDE Prep Middle School students entering sixth through eighth grades, prospective Innovation High School students entering ninth through 12th grades and their guardians. Meet teachers, take a tour and talk to current students. Tuesday, 4-6 p.m. PRIDE Prep, 811 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 309-7680.

Space Science for Kids: Meteors – Learn about meteors and meteorites using the book “How the Meteorite Got to the Museum” by Jessie Hartland. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/6434372. Open to children ages 6-12. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Tween and Teen Blackout Poetry – Take a written piece of text from a book, newspaper or magazine and redact words in order to come up with your own poetry. All supplies provided courtesy of the Friends of the Library. For more information, call (509) 284-5657 and visit whitcolib.org. Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa. Free. (509) 284-3121.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Experience Virtual Reality – Explore the Titanic, take a tour through the bloodstream, navigate the International Space Station or visit the world with Google Earth all without leaving the library. Open to adults and children ages 13 and older. Make an appointment by calling (509) 397-4366. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Free. (509) 397-4366.

Picture Book Chat – Discover new picture books that children will enjoy with librarians Mary Ellen and Sheri. Watch at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Preschool Story Science: Shapes – Storytime and hands-on science learning for children ages 3-5. Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children ages 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 and visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Nerf Battle Garfield Park – Children of all ages are invited for Nerf-style capture the flag, followed by a free-for-all battle session. Participants are encouraged to bring their Nerf blaster of choice, and the library will provide darts. For more information, contact Sarah Anderson at the Garfield Library at (509) 635-1490 and garfield@whitcolib.org. Wednesday, 3 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Free. (509) 635-1490.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Reality for Teens – Try out virtual-reality games with other teens. Thursday, 4-5:30 p.m. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

A Gathering of Species – Pick an animal, plant, insect or organism to inspire a costume, mask, prop or float, then bring it to the Spokane Earth Day Climate March. A Gathering of Species encourages reuse of materials and repurposing thrifted items in the creation of your item. For more information, email gatheringofspecies@gmail.com and visit facebook.com/gatheringofspecies. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Free. (888) 929-7849.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

“Every Bunny Welcome” – Hand build a rabbit vase using slab and coil methods. Open to children ages 6 and older. Comfortable clothing encouraged. Masks optional. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $30. (509) 325-1500.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Outdoor BioBlitz Celebration – Take part in a scavenger hunt and other Earth-themed activities. Use magnifying glasses for close-up study of various flora and fauna found in the park. Bring a smartphone or digital camera to take pictures to share for the BioBlitz. Open to all ages. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mirabeau Meadows Park, 13500 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 688-0300.

Take It Apart – Using basic tools, gloves and safety goggles, take apart electronics, small appliances and other donated devices. Children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

April Animals Open House – Play games, meet and learn about the wonderful animals of our world. Walk-ins welcome. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. West Valley Outdoor Learning Center, 8508 E. Upriver Drive, Building B, Spokane Valley. $5 suggested donation. (509) 340-1028.

Earth Day Family Event – Children of all ages are invited to drop in to participate in activities that explore and improve the Earth. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Youth Pottery With Alydia Grover – Learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots, the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel and about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. Mondays, April 25-May 16, 6-8 p.m. Open to children ages 11-15. Cost includes tools for studio use only, studio glazes, wheels and the firing of all finished works. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. April 25, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.