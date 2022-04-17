Teenage driver injured in crash Saturday night in northwest Spokane

A 17-year-old Spokane driver speeding to pass a school bus on Nine Mile Road on Saturday evening was injured in a rollover crash, the Washington State Patrol said.

The driver, who was not identified, tried to pass the bus around 7:15 p.m. on a curve that had a double yellow line, according to a news release. The 2004 Volkswagen Jetta left the roadway and rolled on its top.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, and the WSP is investigating to determine if any criminal charges would be filed. There were no other injuries reported. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours.