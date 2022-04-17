The Dirt: Developer plans four-story multifamily project in University District; permit filed for Airdome Northwest in Hillyard

A new multifamily residential project could be coming to the University District.

Seattle-based Spectrum Development Solutions is planning to build the Iron Bridge Residences, a four-story multifamily building with 170 units at 811 N. Iron Bridge Way, according to a predevelopment application filed with the city last week.

The project will include studios and two-bedroom rental units. The building will span a total of 102,450 square feet with 196 parking spaces, according to a preliminary site plan.

The residential development also will include amenities to encourage a connection to the Spokane River and pedestrian use of Iron Bridge, which connects Gonzaga University to the University District.

Denver-based Dynia Architects is designing the building. The project’s estimated cost is $25 million, according to the application.

Construction on the building is slated to begin in April 2023, according to the site plan.

Spectrum Development Solutions, founded in 2008, is a real estate development and advisory firm with a focus on urban, mixed-use, transit-oriented and environmentally sustainable projects. It manages $450 million of mixed-use, urban and student housing development in the Puget Sound area, according to the firm’s LinkedIn page.

City reviews permit for Airdome Northwest in Hillyard

Plans are moving forward for an indoor sports training facility and event space in Hillyard.

Cantu Commercial Properties Owner and Broker Dan Cantu filed a building permit application with the city last week for Airdome Northwest, an air-supported structure that will offer more than 35,000 square feet of rentable turf space for sports teams and personal trainers at 3939 E. Joseph Ave.

The facility will feature six 108-foot-by-50-foot athletic bays for rent, four batting cages, portable pitching mounds, a conference room and restrooms.

Airdome Northwest is “designed to help local teams train year-round, regardless of the weather conditions, so that they can narrow the competitive gap against other teams in the country,” according to the facility’s website.

The project cost has not yet been determined, according to the application.

RV storage, commercial development planned in Airway Heights

An Everett-based company is planning to build an RV storage facility and multiple commercial buildings in Airway Heights.

Pacific Land Holdings LLC, whose principal is Kevin Bahnmiller, submitted an application with the city of Airway Heights to build the phased commercial development at 12032 W. 21st Ave.

The project’s first phase calls for RV storage, followed by five additional speculative commercial buildings spanning a total of more than 90,650 square feet and 112 parking spaces, according to an environmental review for the project.

Bahnmiller purchased the 5-acre site for $223,898 in January 2021, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

The project is slated to break ground in the spring. Construction of two buildings is anticipated to occur in 2025, followed by three additional buildings in 2026.

Everett-based 2812 Architecture is designing the project.