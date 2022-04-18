Gonzaga baseball knocks off Oregon State 13-6 behind seven-run 3rd inning
UPDATED: Mon., April 18, 2022
From staff reports
Gonzaga plated seven runs in the third inning after posting four in the second and the Bulldogs downed Oregon State, 13-6, in Corvallis, Oregon, on Monday.
The third-ranked Beavers (27-8), according to Baseball America, posted three runs in the first two innings before the No. 12 Zag (24-9) onslaught.
Five different Zags drove in two runs apiece and both Enzo Apodaca and Cade McGee smashed two doubles.
McGee recorded three hits on the day, as did Tyler Rando.
Jacob Rutherford (2-0) went 42/3 innings and got the win for Gonzaga.
Nico Zeglin recorded the save.
The teams are scheduled for a 5:35 p.m. start on Tuesday in Corvallis.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.