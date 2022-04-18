Gonzaga baseball knocks off Oregon State 13-6 behind seven-run 3rd inning

From staff reports

Gonzaga plated seven runs in the third inning after posting four in the second and the Bulldogs downed Oregon State, 13-6, in Corvallis, Oregon, on Monday.

The third-ranked Beavers (27-8), according to Baseball America, posted three runs in the first two innings before the No. 12 Zag (24-9) onslaught.

Five different Zags drove in two runs apiece and both Enzo Apodaca and Cade McGee smashed two doubles.

McGee recorded three hits on the day, as did Tyler Rando.

Jacob Rutherford (2-0) went 42/3 innings and got the win for Gonzaga.

Nico Zeglin recorded the save.

The teams are scheduled for a 5:35 p.m. start on Tuesday in Corvallis.