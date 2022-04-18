New vegan-friendly lunch spot now open in downtown Spokane

The owners of Nectar Wine and Beer, Nectar Catering and Events, and Bark, A Rescue Pub have opened a vegan-friendly lunch spot in downtown Spokane.

Fête – A Nectar Co. opened last month in the historic 1889 Building at 120 N. Stevens St., which also houses Nectar Catering and Events.

Fête – a French word meaning celebration or to entertain – serves appetizers, flatbreads, paninis, pasta and other dishes suitable to vegans that are created by executive chef Steven Swanson.

The restaurant also offers a selection of Washington wines and regional beers.

Popular menu items include the blackened-steak alfredo and mock-beef Asian wraps served with pickled veggies and Gochujang sauce, said owner Josh Wade.

“We’ve also been selling quite a bit of vegan flatbread,” Wade said.

The idea for Fête and its vegan-friendly menu options was sparked after Nectar Catering and Events hosted two vegan winemaker dinners last year that generated a positive response from attendees.

“Both of those events sold out quickly,” Wade said.

Nectar Catering and Events will continue to operate in the lower level of the historic 1889 Building, in addition to providing catering services for offsite events, Wade said.

Space inside the venue is available to rent for private gatherings of 20 to 120 people, Wade said.

Fête is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plans to add Saturdays to the restaurant’s days of operation.

Wade said downtown Spokane visitors and the lunch crowd have embraced Fete since it opened in March.

"I'm pretty confident (foot traffic) will increase," he said. "We are adding a patio on Main Avenue this week or, hopefully, next week."