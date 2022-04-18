State gives fire engines to four Eastern Washington fire districts, including one in Spokane County
UPDATED: Mon., April 18, 2022
Four fire districts in Eastern Washington will receive help in fighting wildfires this season through surplus fire engines no longer needed by the state.
Spokane County Fire District 2, Pend Oreille County Fire District 5 and Stevens County fire districts 5 and 10 each received one wildfire engine from the state Department of Natural Resources, state officials announced Monday in a release.
The engines are available through a Department of Natural Resources program authorized by the state Legislature in 2017. The program allows the department to transfer ownership of surplus engines to rural fire districts in wildfire-prone areas at no cost.
The Department of Natural Resources provided surplus engines to 17 rural fire districts last year. This year, the state is aiming to transfer 10 engines, with aims of doubling that number next season.
