100 years ago in Spokane: Cobb acquittal spurs ‘citizen’s committee’ to reopen the case

By Jim Kershner For The Spokesman-Review

A jury found Maurice P. Codd not guilty of murder earlier in the week – but a new, sensational development put the case back on the front pages.

An unofficial “citizen’s committee” had formed and was now questioning all of the witnesses in the case – or at least all of those who would agree to talk to the group.

The committee was made up of volunteers and had no legal standing. But it was obvious there were plenty of people – including those who lived in the Granite Building where the incident occurred – who did not think the testimony had been on the up and up.

“At this time I cannot state the purpose of the investigation,” said the head of the committee. “… After the investigation is completed we no doubt will be prepared to make a report.”

The committee had already interviewed Lillian Bergland, the landlady of the Granite Building and a key prosecution witness. The committee had also interviewed three other witnesses. The committee meeting took place in the Granite Building.

Bergland said she hoped the committee could secure “the real truth” of the event.

One hotel resident, Mrs. Julia Greene, 81, said she had been surprised at having been “drawn into the trial.” The defense claimed Codd had gone to the Granite to visit her, an old family friend. But she told reporters that she had not seen the Codds more than three times in 19 years.

Also on this date

(From Associated Press)

1775: The American Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.