Central Valley grads Lexie, Lacie Hull grace new Hoopfest poster

From staff reports

The Hulls have plenty of fame.

Central Valley High School and Stanford University standouts Lexie and Lacie Hull – fresh off a national championship defense that ended in the Final Four – are the cover athletes for this year’s Hoopfest poster.

Hoopfest is scheduled to return June 25 and 26 after the last two tournaments were canceled.

Lexie Hull was recently selected sixth overall in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.