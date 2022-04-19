Culinary Calendar for April 20-27 – Greek Cooking Class, Nuevo Latino Salads and Rocket Market Wine Class

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class: Nuevo Latino Salads – Chef Colomba leads the class in making Latino fusion salads with traditional ingredients. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Greek Cooking Class – Learn to make baklava, a pastry filled with nuts and syrup; pastitsio, a dish with layers of pasta, cinnamon-spiked red wine and meat sauce topped with a thick layer of cheese sauce; and souvlaki skewers, grilled meat and vegetables with tzatziki sauce. April 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.