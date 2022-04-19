Here’s a look at local COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, April 19
UPDATED: Tue., April 19, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday.
There are 15 patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19.
The Panhandle Health District reported seven new COVID cases and no additional deaths.
There are two Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
