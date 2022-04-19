Locally: Area collegiate football players from WSU, EWU and Idaho named to National Football Honor Society

From staff and news services

Ten area athletes – two at Washington State and four each at Eastern Washington and Idaho – were named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2022 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

Running back Max Borghi and defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs were selected from WSU for the honor that recognizes college football players who have distinguished themselves academically and athletically.

Hobbs was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 first team in 2021 and received two of WSU’s major outstanding senior awards.

From Eastern are center Conner Crist and linebackers Ty Graham, Jack Sendelbach and Jusstis Warren, who are all on the list a second straight season. They were also named last year prior to deciding to take their final year of eligibility in 2021. Graham, a 2016 Cheney HS graduate who played at Idaho from 2016-18, earned his master’s degree at EWU.

Quarterback Michael Beaudry, defensive back Tyrese Dedmon, tight end Trase LeTexier and defensive lineman Kayode Rufai represent Idaho. Beaudry and LeTexier both earned master’s degrees with perfect 4.0 GPAs.

To qualify for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, players must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in fall 2021, maintained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 throughout their college careers, met all mandated progress toward degree requirements and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2021 season.

Bowling

Cameron Haight, Kassandra Foss, Logenn Storer and Kyle Groves rolled perfect 300 games to add some spice to the 2021-22 Spokane Junior Bowlers Tour season that ended April 10 at Cheney Bowl.

Haight, a junior at West Valley who captured the season championship, and Foss, a Kennewick HS senior who tied for fifth place, rolled their first 300s the same day, Jan. 16, at Players & Spectators.

Groves, a Mead senior, and Storer, a Rogers freshman, both collected the second 300 games of their careers on different days at Lilac Lanes. Groves’ came on his last day as a junior.

Haight compiled 115 points during the season to edge Kelson Ramelow and Calvin Ruffner, who tied for second with 108 points in the season-long competition.

Others in the top 10: Joey Miller, 99 points; Foss, 95; Groves, 95; Tyler Clarke, 92; Caiden Ramelow, 91; Jeff Gore, 89; Caidence Richardson, 86; Macey Schultz, 85; Andrew Strawn, 80.

College scene

The Whitworth women’s lacrosse team is no longer winless at home. The Pirates, who took up the sport in 2019, produced their first win in the Pine Bowl on April 10, 11-8 over visiting Pacific.

Of the first four wins for the 5-7 Pirates this season, three were on the road and one at a neutral site. They were 0-10 overall in 2021 and won one road match each in 2019 and 2020. They played just three times in 2020.

• Western Oregon senior RHP Mike Peterson from Pullman is a repeater on the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic baseball team with a 4.0 GPA.

• Gonzaga, looking for a seventh straight championship and 20th overall, was selected to finish first in the West Coast Conference women’s rowing coaches’ preseason poll and the Bulldogs had four athletes named Preseason All-WCC.

The list includes sophomore Hannah Cooney, the reigning WCC Newcomer of the Year; junior Grace Dojan, who earned a second straight preseason honor; grad student Megan Chalfant, a transfer from Seattle Pacific; and freshman Katie Sierhuis.

• The Gonzaga men won all three races to retain the annual Fawley Cup rowing regatta against Washington State on April 9 at Silver Lake in a final tune-up for the schools before the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships April 29-May 1 at Lake Natoma, California.

High school scene

The Greater Spokane League and National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced winter recipients of the 21st annual GSL NECA/IBEW Academic Award.

The two organizations that are training electricians for the future and GSL honor one female and one male athlete from each of the 16 GSL schools who demonstrate superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement.

The 2021 winter recipients:

Central Valley: Grace Anderson, cheer; Dylan Darling, basketball. Cheney: Haley Jones, cheer; Luke Hurd, swimming. Clarkston: Maggie Ogden, basketball; Jonah McKamey, wrestling. East Valley: Ellie Syverson, basketball; Naaman Deakins, wrestling. Ferris: Elliot Hencz, basketball; Rayzhon Bergersen, basketball.

Gonzaga Prep: Sitara Byrd, basketball; Carter Collins, basketball. Lewis and Clark: Jamie Fitzgerald, gymnastics; Matt Heer, basketball. Mead: Olivia Moore, basketball; Jake Mark, wrestling. Mt. Spokane: Maddie Warner, gymnastics; Xavier Kamalu-Vargas, basketball. North Central: Jenna Wilcox, basketball; Parker Eggleston, basketball.

Pullman: Elise McDougle, basketball; Adam Carter, swimming. Ridgeline: Caytlyn Lee, gymnastics; Easton Amend, basketball. Rogers: Ellabelle Taylor, girls wrestling; Blaise Cross, boys wrestling. Shadle Park: Josey Lawrence, basketball; Ashton Dunn, wrestling. University: Katie Christensen, basketball; Tyler Walker, wrestling; West Valley: Ariana Kruse, gymnastics; Will Kennedy, basketball.