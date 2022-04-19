Prep notebook: Aaden Anderson strikes out 11 for Central Valley baseball; Crimson Rice homers twice for Shadle Park softball

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Central Valley 11, Mead 3: Aaden Anderson struck out 11 batters over six-plus innings and the visiting Bears (8-7, 8-4) beat the Panthers (11-3, 10-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kamden Lanphere had three hits with two doubles two RBIs for CV. Sam Moore knocked in two for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 4, North Central 1: Caleb Calcut threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and the Wildcats (11-4, 10-2) beat the Wolfpack (1-12, 1-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Lewis and Clark 13, Ferris 4: Ben Schnurman drove in two runs on two hits, including a triple, and the visiting Tigers (7-6, 6-5) defeated the Saxons (2-9, 2-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Justin Thome had three hits and two RBIs for LC.

University 4, Cheney 0: Tyler Reinbold had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs and the Titans (11-3, 10-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-10, 4-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ricco Longo was 3 for 3 with a double for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Ridgeline 9: Tony Solorio Schultz went 2 for 4 with a walkoff single and two stolen bases and the Bullpups (9-6, 7-5) beat the Falcons (1-12, 1-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Lucio Reynolds went 3 for 3 with three stolen bases for G-Prep. Eli Grey went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Ridgeline.

West Valley 14, Pullman 6: Caleb Gray had four hits with a double, triple and four RBIs and the visiting Eagles (10-2, 7-0) beat the Greyhounds (3-9, 2-4) in a GSL 2A game.

Shadle Park 9, Clarkston 7: Johnny Hernandez had four RBIs and the Highlanders (10-2, 6-1) defeated the visiting Bantams (4-4, 2-4) in a GSL 2A game. Dylan Kakuda had a double with two RBIs for Shadle Park. Tiger Carringer scored twice for Clarkston.

East Valley 20, Rogers 10: Zach Engh had three hits with four RBIs and the Knights (4-8, 3-4) beat the visiting Pirates (0-10, 0-7) in a GSL 2A game.

Medical Lake 10, Riverside 0: Joe Oliver struck out seven with three RBIs and the visiting Cardinals (14-4, 5-4) beat the Rams (2-6, 1-4) in a Northeast A game. Andrew Roberts hit a double and a single for Medical Lake.

Deer Park 12, Freeman 4: Jared Scott had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs and the Stags (12-4, 7-2) used an eight-run fifth inning to come from behind to beat the visiting Scotties (2-7, 1-5) in a Northeast 1A League game. Bodie Ramsey had two hits and two RBIs for Freeman.

Reardan 4, Davenport 0 (1st game): Denton Deal struck out 13 in a six-inning complete game and Reardan (2-8, 2-7) beat the visiting Gorillas (0-5, 0-5) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Noah Meyer went 1 for 2 with a double, run and RBI for Davenport.

Reardan 15, Davenport 0, (2nd game): Abe Nelson hit a home run with two doubles and the Indians (3-8, 3-7) swept the visiting Gorillas (0-6, 0-6). Caden Day added two hits and two RBIs for Reardan.

Chewelah 11, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4 (1st game): Zach Bowman struck out 11 over five innings and the visiting Cougars (11-0, 9-0) beat the Broncos (7-7, 3-7) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Thomas Dowding had two hits and two RBIs for Chewelah.

Chewelah 7, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0, (2nd game): James Macrae struck out 17 in a complete-game shutout and the Cougars (12-0, 10-0) swept the Broncos (7-8, 3-8).

Liberty 5, Colfax 0, (1st game): Jake Jeske struck out 10 in a complete game two-hitter and the visiting Lancers (3-11, 3-9) beat the Bulldogs (6-4, 5-4) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Gage Holling went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Liberty.

Colfax 10, Liberty 0 (2nd game): JP Wigen struck out six over five no-hit innings and the Bulldogs (7-4, 6-4) beat the Lancers (3-12, 3-10) in the second game. Mason Gilchrist went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Colfax.

Northwest Christian 16-8, Kettle Falls 4-9: The Crusaders (10-2, 9-1) and the Bulldogs (5-7, 4-6) split a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Post Falls 16-6, Lakeland 4-3: The Trojans (9-5, 7-3) swept the Hawks (1-9, 0-6) in an Inland Empire League doubleheader.

Fastpitch Softball

Ferris 19, Ridgeline 2: Katelin Teri went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the visiting Saxons (8-3, 6-3) beat the Falcons (2-7, 2-7) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. MacKenzie Edwards added a homer and three RBIs and Courtney Miller struck out 10 in a complete game for Ferris.

University 4, Central Valley 1: Maliyah Mann struck out 17 in a no-hitter and added three doubles and the visiting Titans (9-2, 8-1) beat the Bears (4-7, 4-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Bethany Ray hit a home run for UHi.

Cheney 14, North Central 3: Pyper Cagle had three hits with a home run, triple and five RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (6-5, 6-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-8, 1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Madison McDowell struck out 11 batters over five innings for Cheney. Isabella Bay hit a home run, drove in two runs, and struck out 10 for NC.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Lewis and Clark 5: Sydney Wysocki had three hits with a home run and the visiting Bullpups (5-6, 5-4) beat the Tigers (0-11, 0-9) in a GSL 4A game. Bailey Benson struck out 16 batters in a complete game for G-Prep. Olivia Boures hit a three-run home run for LC.

Mead 7, Mt. Spokane 6: Sierra Wyatt struck out eight with an RBI and the Panthers (6-5, 6-3) held off the visiting Wildcats (7-4, 7-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Kennedy Sather had three hits and an RBI for Mead. Willow Almquist hit two home runs and drove in four RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

West Valley 24, Pullman 23: Julia Huntley hit a home run and the Eagles (2-6, 2-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (1-7, 1-4) in a GSL 2A game. Solana Vazquez added five hits for West Valley including a double. Elise McDougle six hits with three triples, two doubles and a single for Pullman.

East Valley 21, Rogers 1: Lauren Renskers went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs and the visiting Knights (4-1, 4-3) beat the Pirates (0-5, 0-7) in a GSL 2A game. Lynnzee Holland went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for EV. J. Lewis hit a home run for Rogers.

Shadle Park 18, Clarkston 0: Crimson Rice hit two home runs with eight RBIs and the Highlanders (7-2, 5-0) shut out the Bantams (5-5, 3-2) in a GSL 2A game. Chloe Flerchinger struck out eight in a two-hitter for Shadle.

Lakeside 6, Freeman 3: The visiting Eagles (8-2, 6-1) beat Scotties (8-2, 4-2) in a Northeast 1A game.

Riverside 15, Medical Lake 0: Olivia Oergel and Kynlea Toner combined to pitch a no-hitter and the visiting Rams (8-2, 6-0) shut out the Cardinals (3-4, 0-4) in a Northeast A game.

Colville 17, Newport 6: The Crimson Hawks (3-5, 1-4) topped the Grizzlies (1-4, 0-4) in an NEA game.

Davenport 10-3, Reardan 3-16: The Gorillas (1-5, 1-5) and Reardan (1-9, 1-8) split a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Northwest Christian 11-9, Kettle Falls 0-0: The Crusaders (7-2, 7-2) swept a Northeast 2B doubleheader from the Bulldogs (3-8, 2-7).

Chewelah 12-13, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0-2: The Cougars (4-5, 4-5) swept the Broncos (3-8, 1-6) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Colfax 3-13, Liberty 2-3: The Bulldogs (13-1, 10-0) swept the Lancers (10-2, 8-2) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Lake Roosevelt 4-14, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1-4: The Raiders swept the Warriors (12-2) in a nonleague doubleheader.

Colton 17-17, Tekoa-Rosalia 1-0: Rachel Baker hit a home run in the second game and the Wildcats (6-2, 2-0) swept the Timberwolves (2-5, 0-2) in a Southeast 1B doubleheader.

Post Falls 19, Lakeland 0: Alyssa Krause went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Trojans (12-4, 8-3) shut out the Hawks (2-7, 0-4) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game. Sophie Nungesser struck out eight batters and drove in six.

Boys Soccer

Pullman 4, Shadle Park 1: Kai Hirose scored in the 29th minute for a two-goal lead and the visiting Greyhounds (8-2, 7-0) defeated the Highlanders (5-5, 3-2) in a GSL 2A game. Tyler Pearson scored for Shadle.

West Valley 8, Rogers 0: Ty Miligan registered a hat trick and added an assist and the Eagles (8-3, 5-1) shut out the visiting Pirates (2-8, 1-5) in a GSL 2A game. Rylan Allen scored a goal and assisted on three for WV.

East Valley 21, Clarkston 0: The Knights (4-6, 3-3) shut out the Bantams (0-6, 0-6) in a GSL 2A game.

Deer Park 3, Colville 2: Ashton Barcellas scored two goals and the visiting Stags (4-5, 4-5) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-8, 1-7) in an NEA game.

Boys Tennis

University 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: No. 1 Singles - Jace Henderson (UHi) def. Ryan Dougherty 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles - Hyrum Osborn & Saxton Schultz (UHi) def. Luke Lemberg & Jack Sodorff 6-3, 6-0.

Lewis and Clark 6, Mt. Spokane 1: No. 1 Singles - Max Molgard (MtS) def. Alan Zeng 6-4, 7-5. No. 1 Doubles - Jackson Ellis/Will Mroch (LC) def. Ryan Bro/Lucas Trigg 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Ferris 6, Cheney 1: No.1 Singles - Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Brandon Bluzekovic (Che) 6-0,6-0. No.1 Doubles - Alec Roland/Soren Bates (Fer) def. Sam Frenk/Colin Chen (Che) 6-4,6-0.

Pullman 7, Clarkston 0: No. 1 singles - Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Nathan Gall 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Unknown 6-0, 6-0.

West Valley 6, Rogers 1: No.1 singles- Conner Kunz (WV) def. Nikko McDowell 6-1, 6-3. No.1 doubles- Ian Howatt/ Hunter Napier (WV) def. Aiden Bui/ Kenneth Ha 6-4, 4-6, 6-6 (7-5).

Shadle Park 6, East Valley 1: No.1 Singles - Ben Donahue (EV) def. Benson Plaster (SP) 6-2, 6-3. No.1 Doubles - (SP) Angel Torres/Micah O. won by forfeit.

Girls Tennis

Gonzaga Prep 4, University 3: No. 1 Singles - Kailee Altender (UHi) def. Juliet McFarland 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Sami Stachofsky/Allison Knight (UHi) def. Carly Walton/Marie Loroz 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Mt. Spokane 5, Lewis and Clark 2: No.1 singles- Emily West (MtS) def. Emily Mollet 6-2, 7-5. No.1 doubles- Moffat/Lafferty (MtS) def. Kishiyama/Kim 6-0, 6-1.

Ridgeline 5, Mead 2: No.1 singles- Gabrielle Longo (Rid) def. Revenna Byrd 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). No.1 doubles- Lizzy Hardy/ Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Prasidha Krishnaswami/ Sasha Takasaki 6-2, 6-3.

West Valley 5, Rogers 2: No.1 singles- Janneke Jogems (WV) def. Emily Peabody 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Vy Phan/Mercy Kim (Rog) def. Rylen Palmer/Addy Palmer 6-2, 7-5.

East Valley 5, Shadle Park 2: No.1 Singles - T. Phout (EV) def. D. Cozzetto (SP) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles - A. Huss/G. Stoner (EV) def. K. Johnston/A.Darlin 6-2, 7-5.