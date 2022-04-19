Versatile vegan green goddess salad is simple to make

I wouldn’t say I’m the biggest fan of salads, although I’m very much a Caesar and arugula salad kind of gal. But this vegan green goddess salad recipe from @bakedbymelissa is viral for a reason.

And, luckily, if you have a blender handy, it’s also pretty easy to make.

Vegan Green Goddess Salad

1 head cabbage, chopped, shredded or diced

1 large cucumber (or 3-4 baby cucumbers)

2-4 green onions or scallions

A handful chives (¼ cup)

For the dressing:

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

2-3 cloves of garlic

1 small shallot

1 cup spinach

1 cup basil

¼ cup nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoon rice vinegar

¼ nuts (pine nuts)

Thinly dice the cabbage and cucumber and add to a large salad mixing bowl. Slice the scallions and chives and add to the mix.

Depending on how thinly you chop the cabbage and cucumber, this dish can easily be a salad or a dip. Either way, it pairs well with blue corn tortilla chips (crumbled into the salad or dipped). But I recommend the dip.

Now you’re ready to start on the dressing. Add olive oil, the juice of one large lemon (or ¼ cup), garlic and shallot to a blender. Then add spinach, basil, nutritional yeast, salt, rice vinegar and ¼ nuts of your choice (cashews, walnuts, pine nuts or a combination of the three).

Finally, if you have a smallish amount of leftover chives, add them to the dressing mixture. Blend until the ingredients are thoroughly combined.

Pour over the salad greens and toss until the dressing is equally distributed.

Top with a little fresh ground pepper, break out the tortilla chips, and you’re in business.