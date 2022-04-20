Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for April 21

Tip of the week

Trout that are feeding near the surface may be boat shy, so positioning your gear away from the boat is a good idea. While some anglers use side planers while trolling, the Double D Dodger has a unique action and setup that allows the angler to move trolling gear away from the boat. The graphic on the face of the dodger indicates which hole to attach the mainline in order to create a dodging action that moves gear away from either port or starboard sides of the boat.

Braggin’ rights

My friends, George and Steve Kueber, from Killam, Alberta sprung for Washington non-resident alien hunting licenses and turkey tags and drove the nearly 600 miles from their homes to hunt turkeys with me. Tuesday morning, George was rewarded with a limb-hanger tom with a 10-inch beard and spurs nearly two inches long. George has killed several massive whitetail, moose and elk near his home, and said the 22-pound turkey provided more nervous excitement than many of his big game hunts as it put on a 20-minute show, fanning and drumming before coming into range. Steve and I are still hunting.

Heads up

The Kid’s Fishing Event at the Fairchild AFB Clear Lake Recreation Area will be Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must register your child by Friday, either online or by visiting the WDFW office at N. Discovery Place in Spokane Valley. It costs $10 per child and checks are payable to Inland Northwest Wildlife Council.

The Spokane Walleye club will have two presentations at their next meeting. The first will be mapping the various landmarks anglers use to efficiently increase their catch rate on the Spokane Arm of Lake Roosevelt. Maps will be provided. The second presentation details various methods using electronic methods to secure your boat and gear in this time of increasing crime. The meetings is at the N.W. Wildlife Council building at 6116 N. Market street, Spokane, starting at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome, member or not.

Idaho Fish and Game has updated its fall hunting season in response to two disease outbreaks and new legislation that affected some seasons and rules. You can see the 2022 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules online, and the printed booklets will be at license and tag vendors and Fish and Game regional offices later this month.

Overheard

The Liberty Lake launch has a ‘Pack it in Pack it out’ sign and offers no other way for boaters and other anglers to dispose of their trash. Unfortunately, the sign isn’t having the desired effect as the area is strewn with garbage. People who live nearby wonder why an ongoing weekly trash removal program that works to address the loose trash as well as bathroom cleanliness can’t be instigated as property taxes in the area are high enough to justify the fix.

Evidently my one day of razor clamming in March was the only day the clams weren’t showing. A friend has been digging assorted beaches on assorted days and doing very well on what he says are “the biggest razor clams I have seen in many years of digging.” The day he called me, he said he had dug a 20-clam limit in 20 minutes in a patch of beach no bigger than a pickup truck.