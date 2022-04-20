Business Beat
UPDATED: Fri., April 22, 2022
Banking
Jon Maroni has been hired as a community development and impact relationship manager for Numerica Credit Union, overseeing financial education and coordinating community events.
Maroni has more than five years of experience in the financial industry.
He previously working as the marketing director for Canopy Credit Union.
In addition, John Schlegel has been hired as assistant vice president of home loan center sales for Numerica, developing opportunities for loan officers and implementing systems for growth.
Schlegel has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry.
He previously working as a mortgage loan officer for Guardian Mortgage.
