‘Hamilton’ lottery announced at First Interstate Center: 40 $10 tickets for every performance

Lin-Manuel Miranda portrays Alexander Hamilton and Phillipa Soo portrays Eliza Hamilton in a filmed version of the Broadway production of “Hamilton” on Disney+. A touring production will be at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from May 3-22. (Disney+)

If you’re feeling lucky, take a shot at the “Hamilton” lottery. Producer Jeffrey Seller and WestCoast Entertainment will have a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets in conjunction with the Tony Award-winning musical’s run May 3-22 at First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Forty tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery commences at 10 a.m. Fridays and will close at noon the following Thursdays for tickets to all performances May 3-22. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin at the same time on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

In order to enter, use the official app for “Hamilton,” now available for all iOS and and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, at hamiltonmusical.com/app. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. every Thursday via email and mobile push notification.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter the lottery. Each winner may purchase up to two $10 tickets. Only one entry per person is permitted. Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call starting two hours before the performance with a valid ID. Patrons must be age 18 or older, and tickets are nontransferable.

Featuring a score that mixes hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater, a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

If you don’t want to risk your opportunity to see “Hamilton” on a game of chance, and you haven’t yet purchased tickets, there’s still time. While there is limited to no availability for shows the first week and weekend, seats are available for weeknight and Sunday shows later in the run. Tickets run from $99 to $179 and are available at broadwayspokane.com or through any TicketsWest outlet.