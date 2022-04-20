Mike Ruff goes six strong innings, Spokane Indians edge Hillsboro for third straight win

The minor leagues are made up of many different types of ballplayers. There are the top prospects who sign hefty bonuses and the journeymen trying to extend playing careers for one last shot.

And then there are players like Mike Ruff, an 11th-round draft pick – No. 399 overall in the 2019 draft – trying to improve, and prove to the organization that he belongs.

On Wednesday, he may have opened some eyes.

Ruff went six shutout innings, Ben Sems hit his first professional home run and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 2-0 in the second of a six-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

The Indians (5-6) have won three in a row.

Ruff followed up a decent outing his first time out last week – two earned runs over four innings – with a gem. The 24-year-old from Orlando, Florida, pitched six shutout innings and allowed four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Ruff threw 89 pitches, 64 for strikes, and had just two runners reach second base.

“That’s filling it up,” Indians pitching coach Ryan Kibler said. “That’s pitching aggressive and confident.”

“Wow, I didn’t know that. That is good,” Ruff said of his strike count.

“Everything felt good,” Ruff said. “All the stuff was working, especially the fastball – definitely fastball-heavy night, but when it was coming out of my hand like that it is definitely my go-to.”

“Fastball had something to it on the end of it,” Kibler said. “Beat them up in the top half of the zone over and over and over again. So good. We had a tough time getting to the change-up. But the fastball-curveball combination was outstanding tonight.”

Kibler is rooting for Ruff’s success on several levels.

“I pull for those guys,” he said. “The back end of the rotation like that solidifies things, you know, midweek – you definitely pull for a guy like that. And I’ve got expectations for him and I hope he’s got some expectations for himself because I think he can really pitch.”

Ruff went 6-2 last year with Low-A Fresno with a 4.34 ERA in 17 starts. He hasn’t walked a batter in 10 innings this season.

“The key is not giving up those walks,” he said. “Typically, I haven’t had a walk issue. There’s some control stuff that I’ve dealt with in the past, but now I’m working on command, so the control is not as big of an issue.”

Sems got the home team on the board in the third with a solo home run down the right-field line.

The Indians doubled the lead in the sixth, as Colin Simpson’s double to center scored Daniel Montano from second.

“Feels really good,” Sems said of his first homer. “When Ruff is just dealing like he is, every little bit helps. He gives me a lot of confidence to be able to do my thing, so I was glad that I was able to help.”

“It was great for him, because he struggled a little bit both ways,” Indians manager Scott Little said of Sems. “But man, he had a heck of a night defensively, too. It’s good to see the kid feeling good about himself and turn it around.”

Ruff and a pair of relievers did the rest.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Game notes

• Hits keep coming: Colorado Rockies top prospect Zac Veen went 2 for 4 with two doubles, giving him four hits – all extra base hits – in the first two games of the homestand. He went 4 for 27 to start the season but has four hits and a walk in his past eight plate appearances.

“I mean, he’s using the whole field,” Little said. “Taking the ball the other way – not getting as long. At times (Veen’s swing) gets long and he can’t pull the trigger. We’ve got a ways to go but it’s good to see moments.”

• Great catch(es): In a scoreless game in the third, Sems at third base dove to his left to come up with hot grounder, then he got to his feet to throw out the speedy Tim Tawa at first.

“It’s always fun to make that play and help the team that way,” Sems said.

In the seventh, Spokane’s Julio Carreras snagged a short hop backhanded and from the seat of his pants flipped a backward pass to Eddy Diaz, who made the turn and completed a double play to end the inning.

“Our two coaches have been working hard with our infielders, and you know, I think their confidence is getting a little better and they’re getting being more aggressive,” Little said. “We were spoiled last year. We had a great defense. But these guys are good, too. And they’re just they’re gonna keep getting better.”

• Free pass: In the second home game with a pitch clock, Montano earned a base on balls after Hops pitcher Ross Carver failed to deliver a 3-2 pitch in his allotted time.

Carver and Hops manager Vince Harrison both tossed their hands to the side in exasperation, but the argument was short-lived.

The game finished in 2 hours, 2 minutes.