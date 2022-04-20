Northwest Flight Service relocates to new hangar, training facility at Felts Field

Northwest Flight Service, an aviation company that provides flight training, aircraft maintenance, management and rentals, has a new home at Felts Field.

The company consolidated its operations, including administrative offices, into a 15,200-square-foot facility that cost more than $2 million at 6133 E. Rutter Ave.

The site was formerly occupied by the FAA Flight Standards District Office, whose building was demolished in 2019.

The aviation company’s move to a new hangar allows for better efficiency as it was operating from three separate buildings at Felts Field, said Dan Arch, chief pilot at Northwest Flight Service.

The facility has 4,700 square feet of office space, including three-briefing rooms, two-flight simulators, a full-size classroom and conference room, and a 10,500 square foot maintenance and storage hangar that can accommodate 10 single-engine airplanes.

“It’s a little bit of a better layout for students,” Arch said. “Our students really love it.”

The new facility provides more space for more technology and classes, which typically consist of 10-to-12 students. Northwest Flight Service has between 80 to 100 students in various levels of training, Arch said.

Although Northwest Flight Service moved into the building in December, Cirrus Aircraft is hosting an official grand opening for the facility on Thursday.

Spokane-based development group Cristall Holdings LLC is leasing the building to Northwest Flight Service. Baker Construction & Development was the project contractor.

Northwest Flight Service is the region’s only Cirrus Authorized Service Center. It has 14 aviation instructors.

Northwest Flight Service began operations in 2011 as Aircraft Solutions at Spokane International Airport.

In 2013, the maintenance and avionics provider added Northwest Flight School as its training and rental division. The company relocated to Felts Field in 2015 and rebranded to Northwest Flight Service.