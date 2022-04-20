One person rescued from north Spokane house fire
UPDATED: Wed., April 20, 2022
One resident was rescued from a north Spokane house fire early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 400 block of West Princeton Avenue just after midnight.
Crews arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the front door, according to a news release from the fire department.
A resident was quickly rescued and treated by firefighters for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. Red Cross was called to provide assistance for the resident.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, limiting the damage to the area where it started, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of mid-morning Wednesday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.