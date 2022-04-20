One person rescued from north Spokane house fire

One resident was rescued from a north Spokane house fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 400 block of West Princeton Avenue just after midnight.

Crews arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the front door, according to a news release from the fire department.

A resident was quickly rescued and treated by firefighters for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. Red Cross was called to provide assistance for the resident.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, limiting the damage to the area where it started, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of mid-morning Wednesday.