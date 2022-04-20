Prep roundup: Ben Hippauf scores twice to lead North Central boys soccer; Camille Huntley delivers walk-off for West Valley softball
UPDATED: Wed., April 20, 2022
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Spring Boys Soccer
North Central 4, University 1: Ben Hippauf had two goals and an assist and the Wolfpack (9-2, 5-2) beat the visiting Titans (6-5, 2-5) in GSL 4A/3A game. Adrien Ferasse had two assists for NC.
Gonzaga Prep 1, Mead 0: Andre Laymen scored the go-ahead goal in the first half and the visiting Bullpups (6-6, 5-2) beat the Panthers (5-4-1, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Noah Jordan made four saves for the shutout. Nathan Mahaffey made three saves for Mead.
Ridgeline 1, Ferris 0: Zachary Olson scored the winning goal in the second overtime and the visiting Falcons (8-3, 4-3) beat the Saxons (6-5, 3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Landon Coddington made three saves for the shutout.
Lewis and Clark 2, Cheney 0: Maddox Marcelli scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick and the visiting Tigers (10-2, 5-2) beat the Blackhawks (0-12, 0-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Paulo Murray added an insurance goal in the 50th minute.
Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 2: Ryan Rosselet scored the go-ahead goal in the 61st minute and the visiting Wildcats (6-3, 5-2) beat the Bears (3-6-1, 3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Blake Speer added a header goal and an assist for Mt. Spokane. Ayden Knight tied the game for CV at the start of the second half.
Pullman 2, Lakeside 0: Ian Oatley and Carlens Dollin scored one goal apiece and the Greyhounds (9-2) beat the visiting Eagles (8-3) in a nonleague game. Thomas Cole made six saves in the shutout.
Fastpitch Softball
West Valley 11, Sandpoint 10: Camille Huntley went 4 for 5 and and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Eagles (3-5) topped the visiting Bulldogs (1-9) in a nonleague game.
Timberlake 22, Bonners Ferry 2: Ashley Grantham went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and the Tigers (10-2, 5-0) beat the Badgers (1-14, 1-4) in the first game of an Intermountain League doubleheader. Casey Whaley struck out six in a five-inning one-hitter.
Timberlake 22, Bonners Ferry 2: Tapanga Rojas and Logan Walsh had four RBIs and scored three times each and the Tigers (11-2, 6-0) swept the visiting Badgers (1-15, 1-5).
Kellogg 13-20, Priest River 2-15
Boys Tennis
Medical Lake 3, Riverside 2: No.1 singles- Josh Burt (ML) def. Carter Thomas 6-2, 6-2. No.1 doubles- Gavin Garrison/ Tyce Lyons (Riv) def. Tristan Francis/ Atlas Martinlasrucherie 6-1, 6-1.
Girls Tennis
Riverside 4, Medical Lake 1: No.1 singles- Hailey McDonald (Riv) def. Aubrey Wiley 6-3, 6-3. No.1 doubles- Grace Waddell/ Sam Riggles (Riv) def. Jasmine Lundberg/ Alanyah Bender 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Deer Park 5, Colville 0: No.1 singles- Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Shaylee Davis 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Issy Strugarevic/ Carmen Kiewrt (DP) def. Meghan Rhodes/ Abby Lytle 6-1, 6-1.
Track and Field
Pullman boys 96, East Valley 40: Kaden Hamilton won the 100 (11.84), 200 (24.46) and both hurdles races and the Greyhounds beat the Knights in GSL 2A meet.
East Valley girls 92, Pullman 57: Alex Stave won the 100 (13.67) and the 200 (28.91) and the Knights topped the Greyhounds in GSL 2A meet. Logan Hofstee won the 400, 800 and 1,600 and 3,200.
