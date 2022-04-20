Prep roundup: Ben Hippauf scores twice to lead North Central boys soccer; Camille Huntley delivers walk-off for West Valley softball

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Spring Boys Soccer

North Central 4, University 1: Ben Hippauf had two goals and an assist and the Wolfpack (9-2, 5-2) beat the visiting Titans (6-5, 2-5) in GSL 4A/3A game. Adrien Ferasse had two assists for NC.

Gonzaga Prep 1, Mead 0: Andre Laymen scored the go-ahead goal in the first half and the visiting Bullpups (6-6, 5-2) beat the Panthers (5-4-1, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Noah Jordan made four saves for the shutout. Nathan Mahaffey made three saves for Mead.

Ridgeline 1, Ferris 0: Zachary Olson scored the winning goal in the second overtime and the visiting Falcons (8-3, 4-3) beat the Saxons (6-5, 3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Landon Coddington made three saves for the shutout.

Lewis and Clark 2, Cheney 0: Maddox Marcelli scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick and the visiting Tigers (10-2, 5-2) beat the Blackhawks (0-12, 0-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Paulo Murray added an insurance goal in the 50th minute.

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 2: Ryan Rosselet scored the go-ahead goal in the 61st minute and the visiting Wildcats (6-3, 5-2) beat the Bears (3-6-1, 3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Blake Speer added a header goal and an assist for Mt. Spokane. Ayden Knight tied the game for CV at the start of the second half.

Pullman 2, Lakeside 0: Ian Oatley and Carlens Dollin scored one goal apiece and the Greyhounds (9-2) beat the visiting Eagles (8-3) in a nonleague game. Thomas Cole made six saves in the shutout.

Fastpitch Softball

West Valley 11, Sandpoint 10: Camille Huntley went 4 for 5 and and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Eagles (3-5) topped the visiting Bulldogs (1-9) in a nonleague game.

Timberlake 22, Bonners Ferry 2: Ashley Grantham went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and the Tigers (10-2, 5-0) beat the Badgers (1-14, 1-4) in the first game of an Intermountain League doubleheader. Casey Whaley struck out six in a five-inning one-hitter.

Timberlake 22, Bonners Ferry 2: Tapanga Rojas and Logan Walsh had four RBIs and scored three times each and the Tigers (11-2, 6-0) swept the visiting Badgers (1-15, 1-5).

Kellogg 13-20, Priest River 2-15

Boys Tennis

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 2: No.1 singles- Josh Burt (ML) def. Carter Thomas 6-2, 6-2. No.1 doubles- Gavin Garrison/ Tyce Lyons (Riv) def. Tristan Francis/ Atlas Martinlasrucherie 6-1, 6-1.

Girls Tennis

Riverside 4, Medical Lake 1: No.1 singles- Hailey McDonald (Riv) def. Aubrey Wiley 6-3, 6-3. No.1 doubles- Grace Waddell/ Sam Riggles (Riv) def. Jasmine Lundberg/ Alanyah Bender 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Deer Park 5, Colville 0: No.1 singles- Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Shaylee Davis 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Issy Strugarevic/ Carmen Kiewrt (DP) def. Meghan Rhodes/ Abby Lytle 6-1, 6-1.

Track and Field

Pullman boys 96, East Valley 40: Kaden Hamilton won the 100 (11.84), 200 (24.46) and both hurdles races and the Greyhounds beat the Knights in GSL 2A meet.

East Valley girls 92, Pullman 57: Alex Stave won the 100 (13.67) and the 200 (28.91) and the Knights topped the Greyhounds in GSL 2A meet. Logan Hofstee won the 400, 800 and 1,600 and 3,200.