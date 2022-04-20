Reader photo: Woody Woodpecker makes an appearance at Riverside

Cindy Miller took this photo of a pileated woodpecker peeking out of a hole on Friday near the Spokane River in Riverside State Park .

“The pileated woodpecker was used as the model for the famous Woody Woodpecker character, known for its maniacal laugh and ruffled red crest,” Miller wrote.

