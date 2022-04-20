Receiver Zeriah Beason transfers to Washington State out of Oregon State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State dipped into the transfer portal and added to its pool of promising young pass-catchers, signing former Oregon State receiver Zeriah Beason on Wednesday.

Beason has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 20 games with 13 starts across the past two seasons with the Beavers.

The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Duncanville, Texas, had an encouraging start to his collegiate career, recording 148 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches over five games – all starts – as a freshman in 2020.

Beason shined during fall camp last year and was expected to be a breakout performer as a sophomore, according to The Oregonian, but he had an underwhelming campaign and finished as the Beavers’ fifth-most productive receiver with 236 yards and a TD on 20 receptions.

Beason participated for three weeks at Oregon State’s spring camp before leaving the team, The Oregonian reported. He entered the transfer portal April 14.

A three-star recruit (247Sports) coming out of high school, Beason helped national prep powerhouse Duncanville High to an appearance in the Texas Class 6A Division I state title game in 2019. His college offers included LSU, Florida, Michigan State, Iowa, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

Beason will presumably split time at inside and outside receiver when he suits up with the Cougs – he saw action at both spots at OSU, with the majority of his reps coming at outside receiver. WSU is cross-training some of its pass-catchers, and in Beason the Cougars have gained a flexible piece.

WSU coach Jake Dickert has stressed the importance of developing “competitive depth” at the receiver positions, which will be relied on greatly this season in his team’s new Air Raid offense.

Beason joins several other young, high-potential players vying for reserve roles in the Cougs’ receiving rotation.