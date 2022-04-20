RV damaged in fire near Garland district; no injuries

A fire Tuesday night caused significant damage to an RV parked between two homes near Spokane’s Garland District.

Spokane firefighters responded to 4020 N. Jefferson St. at about 8:45 p.m. after reports of a structure fire, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

The fire crews arrived within three minutes to find heavy fire in an RV parked between two houses. The fire threatened the two homes, the department said.

Firefighters conducted an extensive search of the structures for people but didn’t find anyone, the fire department said. The incident commander declared the fire under control about 20 minutes after crews arrived.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.