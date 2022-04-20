Washington State lineman Sam Carrell enters transfer portal

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Sam Carrell, who decommitted from Baylor to sign with Washington State in late 2020, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Carrell announced Tuesday over Twitter that he’d be exploring his opportunities elsewhere.

“I have met some of the best people and gained lots of knowledge,” he tweeted. “I wish Coach (Jake) Dickert and Cougar football the best of luck. But with lots of time praying and thinking I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my school and football career with 4 years of eligibility left as a defensive lineman.”

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound product of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was a highly regarded edge-rushing prospect coming out of high school. As a senior, Carrell came in at No. 43 on ESPN’s list of the top defensive ends in the nation.

Carrell appeared in one game and redshirted at WSU in 2021. The Cougs moved him to the offensive line ahead of spring camp. He took reps as a reserve guard during spring ball.