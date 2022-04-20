West Side starting to see uptick in BA.2 cases, but COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths stable

Some parts of Washington are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the rise and spread of the BA.2 sub-variant of omicron as well as relaxed precautionary measures.

On the West Side, a handful of counties are seeing rising case rates, state data show. The worst rate was in King County, which had 167 cases per 100,000 residents from April 4 to April 11, the most recent period for which data was available Wednesday. That made King the only county with a high transmission rate in Washington, per state metrics, but a swath of other counties on the West Side were in the “substantial” transmission category.

Spokane was in the “moderate” transmission category during the same period, while most of Eastern Washington was still in the lowest category for case rates.

Spokane County is typically a few weeks behind counties in the Puget Sound when it comes to variant patterns, however, and with more people using at-home tests, the case counts are going to become less indicative of virus activity in the community.

State health officials said they are listening to health care providers, looking at hospitalization rates and using wastewater surveillance to assess virus activity.

While case counts might be increasing, state officials said they are not seeing an increase in hospitalizations or deaths at this time.

Severe illness as a result of BA.2 is not increasing either, said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, and that is a metric the department is monitoring closely.

That said, many state officials are continuing to mask up in public despite the federal court order striking down the mask mandate on public transit.

Vaccination, wearing good masks and testing are all strategies that department leaders encouraged Wednesday. State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said he is not going to big, crowded events with the uptick in cases. He continues to wear a KN95 when he’s at grocery stores.

Health officials also encouraged everyone who is eligible to get a booster dose. Only 58% of the state population eligible for a first booster dose has gotten one.

Some people are eligible for a second booster dose, and state health officials recommend getting it as soon as you are eligible instead of waiting for a planned trip or activity.

“What you don’t want to do is try to time it perfectly with waning immunity and you do get COVID while you’re waiting for that activity, so we recommend you get the booster when you’re eligible,” Shah said.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 1,340 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 14 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported seven new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

There have been 957 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There is just one Panhandle resident hospitalized with the virus.