News >  Crime/Public Safety

17-year-old driver involved in car crash northwest of Spokane dies from injuries

UPDATED: Thu., April 21, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The 17-year-old Spokane boy who crashed and rolled a car last weekend trying to pass a school bus on Nine Mile Road died from his injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when he tried to pass the bus on a curve that had a double yellow line, WSP said in a news release. The driver was wearing a seat belt when the car left the roadway and rolled on its top.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved, WSP said.

