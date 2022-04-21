17-year-old driver involved in car crash northwest of Spokane dies from injuries

The 17-year-old Spokane boy who crashed and rolled a car last weekend trying to pass a school bus on Nine Mile Road died from his injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when he tried to pass the bus on a curve that had a double yellow line, WSP said in a news release. The driver was wearing a seat belt when the car left the roadway and rolled on its top.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved, WSP said.