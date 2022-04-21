17-year-old driver involved in car crash northwest of Spokane dies from injuries
UPDATED: Thu., April 21, 2022
The 17-year-old Spokane boy who crashed and rolled a car last weekend trying to pass a school bus on Nine Mile Road died from his injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when he tried to pass the bus on a curve that had a double yellow line, WSP said in a news release. The driver was wearing a seat belt when the car left the roadway and rolled on its top.
Drugs or alcohol were not involved, WSP said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.