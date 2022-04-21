The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Mattel unveils Elizabeth II Barbie on queen’s birthday

UPDATED: Thu., April 21, 2022

Mattel’s new Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was marking her 96th birthday privately Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England. This birthday comes during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne. (Mattel)

Associated Press

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has got her own Barbie in honor of her 96th birthday and upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

California-based toymaker Mattel released the doll on the monarch’s birthday Thursday in commemoration of her 70 years of service, which will be celebrated beginning on June 2.

The doll is dressed in ivory complete with a blue sash and a tiara modeled on the one the Queen wore on her wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her birthday privately, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

While Thursday’s were low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official anniversary.

