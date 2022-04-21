The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
A&E >  Music

Music Calendar for April 22-29 – Quinn XCII at Gonzaga, My Own Worst Enemy, Front Porch Trio and Dirtwire

UPDATED: Thu., April 21, 2022

Quinn XCII headlines McCarthey Athletic Center at Gonzaga on Friday night. (Courtesy)
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583
Music

Community Concert Band – Use musical inhibitions and perform a variety of band literature from new symphonies and band compositions to the old standards. Mondays through June 13, 7:15 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $40.

Mobius Riff – Mix of jazz, Celtic and folk music. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. April 22 and 23: Michael Vallee. April 29 and 30: Pamela Benton. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Joey Anderson – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

America Sings of Faith and Liberty – Chorale spiritual music. Find tickets at choralecda.com. Friday, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church - CdA, 812 N. Fifth St., Coeur d’Alene. $15-$30. (208) 676-9112.

Quinn XCII – Electronic dance music. Friday, 7-10 p.m. McCarthey Athletic Center, 801 N. Cincinnati St. $15 students; $30 public. (509) 313-6000.

Andre Feriante – Crossover guitarist featuring jazz, flamenco and classical music. Friday, 7 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $25. (208) 457-8950.

Justyn Priest – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

My Own Worst Enemy – Cover band playing rock and blues. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

The Pond – Bluegrass. With the Sultry Swines. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Pamela Jean – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

The Front Porch Trio – Folk, swing, country, blues and rock. Saturday, 7-9 p.m. New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. $15-$25. (509) 413-9101.

Dirtwire – Americana and blues. With Heat Speak and Bailey Allen Baker. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20. (206) 499-9173.

Blake Braley – Funk and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Aaron Golay – Soul and rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Kosh – Pop and rock. Sunday, Noon. Maryhill Spokane Tasting Room, 1303 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 443-3832.

Theresa Edwards Band – Soft rock and dance. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Needtobreathe – Grammy-nominated rock group. Sunday, 7 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $35-$75. (509) 279-7000.

Buddy Guy – Chicago blues artist. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$89. (509) 481-2800.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra Concert Featuring Gary Hoffman – Cello soloist Gary Hoffman performs with the Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra for its season finale. Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $14-17. (509) 313-2787.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Dance Gavin Dance – Rock. With Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moontooth. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$35. (866) 468-7623.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Runaway Lemonade Band – Six-piece band. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Paul McCartney – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $358-$477. (800) 325-7328.

Desperate8s – Four-person band with guitar, bass and piano. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Hu – Rock. Thursday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $27. (866) 468-7623.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs – Americana. With Hardwood Heart. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $11. (206) 499-9173.

The Sweet Lillies – String band. April 29, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $7. (208) 883-7662.

