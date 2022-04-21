Prep roundup: Donald Bowman homers to pace Mead baseball; Savannah Smith homers for Ridgeline softball

Roundup of high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mead 10, Ridgeline 0: Donald Bowman went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (12-3, 11-2) beat the Falcons (1-13, 1-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Max Workman had two hits and three RBIs for Mead. Cole Startin struck out w0 over five one-hit innings.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Cheney 4: Lucio Reynolds went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs and the visiting Bullpups (10-6, 8-5) beat the Blackhawks (4-11, 4-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game. G-Prep scored three runs in the sixth on a hit by pitch and a pair of errors.

University 8, North Central 2: Tyler Boden struck out 10 over 5 1/3 innings and the visiting Titans (12-3, 11-2) beat the Wolf Pack (1-13, 1-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jalen King went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for U-Hi.

Central Valley 10, Ferris 0: Luke Abshire went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the Bears (9-7, 9-4) beat the visiting Saxons (3-10, 3-10) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Abshire struck out two over five innings on the hill.

Mt. Spokane 5, Lewis and Clark 3: Jaxon Davis hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and the visiting Wildcats (12-4, 11-2) beat the Tigers (7-8, 6-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Fastpitch Softball

Ridgeline 20, North Central 8: Savannah Smith had three hits including a home run and the visiting Falcons (3-7, 3-7) beat the Wolfpack (1-9, 1-9) in a GSL 3A game. Lilley Triplett and Sam Mowery added three hits and an RBI apiece for Ridgeline. Isabella Bay struck out 14 batters and had a pair of hits for NC.

Mead 6, University 4: Carolyn Tyson Guess struck eight out the 11 batters she faced in relief and the Panthers (7-5, 7-3) edged by the visiting Titans (9-3, 8-2) in a GSL 4A/3A fastpitch game. Charlie Stern knocked in two runs for Mead. Natalie Singer hit a solo home run for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 10, Ferris 8: Payton Dressler went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (8-4, 8-2) beat the Saxons (8-4, 6-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Willow Almquist, Peyton Bischoff and Gracie Boe all knocked in two for Mt. Spokane. Hailey Orton went 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs for Ferris.

Cheney 10, Lewis and Clark 5: Mia Ashcroft hit a three-run home run in the first inning and the Blackhawks (1-11, 1-8) seized that momentum to beat the visiting Tigers (6-5, 6-3) 10-5 in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Central Valley 0: Bailey Benson struck out nine in a complete game and had a double with an RBI and the visiting Bullpups (6-6, 6-4) beat the Bears (4-8, 4-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sydney Wysocki went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for G-Prep.

Freeman 12, East Valley 4: Jenna Sharp hit a double with three RBIs and the visiting Scotties (11-2, 5-2) beat the Knights (4-4, 4-2) in a nonleague game.

Lakeside 16, Medical Lake 0: Catie Sturm threw a one-hit shutout and the Eagles (9-5, 7-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (3-5, 0-5) in a game. Mackenzie Nine had three hits for Lakeside including a three-run home run.

Lakeland 17, Sandpoint 9: Harley See had two hits and four RBIs and the visiting Hawks (4-7, 1-4) beat the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-5) in the first game of an Inland Empire 5A/4A game.

Lakeland 19, Sandpoint 6: Harley See had four hits with a homer, two triples and five RBIs and the visiting Hawks (5-7, 2-4) swept the Bulldogs (1-11, 0-6).

Timberlake 6, Libby 4: Jesi Kitchin had two hits with a triple, double and four RBIs and the visiting Tigers (2-2) beat the Loggers in a nonleague game. Acacia Pecor struck out six batters for Timberlake.

Spring Boys Soccer

Rogers 3, Shadle Park 1: Musa Madhi scored the go-ahead goal in the 43rd minute and the Pirates (3-8, 2-5) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-7, 3-4) in a GSL 2A game.

West Valley 1, Clarkston 0: The Eagles (9-3, 6-1) won a GSL 2A game by forfeit.

Pullman 4, East Valley 0: The visiting Greyhounds (9-2, 7-0) beat the Knights (3-6, 2-3) in a GSL 2A game.

Colville 3, Newport 0: Rhett Foulkes scored two goals and the Crimson Hawks (11-4, 8-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (4-4, 3-4) in a Northeast A game. Kaveh Faramand also scored for Colville.

Northwest Christian 6, Medical Lake 2: Ethan Jones scored three goals and the Crusaders (8-2, 7-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (3-8, 3-5) in a Northeast A game.

Riverside 5, Deer Park 0: Coldin Ackerman had a goal with two assists and the visiting Rams (9-3, 9-1) beat the Stags (4-6, 4-6) in a Northeast A game.

Boys Golf

Palouse Ridge Invitational: 1, Ty Anderson (Mea) 72. T2, Mulder (Mea) 73. T2, Chimipnti (Mea) 73. 1, Mead 294. 2, Richland 300. 3, Coeur D’ Alene 305. 4, Gonzaga Prep 314. 5, Ridgeline 331.

Boys Tennis

Mt. Spokane 6, Ridgeline 1: No.1 Singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Noah Romey 6-2, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Ryan Bro/Lukas Trigg (MtS) def. Luke Pell/Jack Rau 6-4, 6-2.

Lewis and Clark 7, Cheney 0: No. 1 singles - Alan Zeng (LC) def. Brandon Blazekovic (Che) 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Will Mroch/Jackson Ellis (LC) def. Sam Frenk/Colin Chen (Che) 6-1, 6-0.

West Valley 6, Shadle Park 1: No. 1 singles - Benson Plaster (SP) def. Conner Kunz (V) 6-4, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Simmons/Hyde (WV) def. Torres/Godley (SP) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Ferris 7, Central Valley 0: No. 1 singles - Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Finnegan Scott (CV) 1-6, 0-6. No. 1 doubles - Alec Roland/Cameron Lee (Fer) def. Tanner LeBaron/Owen Larson 6-4, 6-0.

Girls Tennis

Ridgeline 4, Mt. Spokane 3: No.1 Singles- Gabby Longo (Rid) def. Emily West 6-2, 7-5 (6-3). No.1 Doubles- Moffat/Lafferty (MtS) def. Krishnaswamy/Takasaki 6-1, 6-2.

Central Valley 4, Ferris 3: No.1 Singles - Ava Demille (Fer) def. Gabby Haigh (CV) 7-6 (7-2) 6-3. No.1 Doubles - Mary Tesarik/Savannah Dean (Fer) def. Katie Winer/Annie Peterson (CV) 0-6 6-2 6-4.

University 7, Mead 0: No.1 Singles- Gretchen Drews (U-Hi) def. Ravenna Byrd 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Allison Knight/Sami Stachofsky (U-Hi) def. Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton 6-2, 6-3.

Lewis and Clark 7, Cheney 0: No. 1 singles - Alan Zeng (LC) def. Brandon Blazekovic (Che) 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Will Mroch/Jackson Ellis (LC) def. Sam Frenk/Colin Chen (Che) 6-1, 6-0.

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: No. 1 singles - Rhonda Wang (Pul) def. Tiffany Phout (EV) 6-0, 6-4. No. 1 doubles - Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun (Pul) def. Athena Lyons-Huss/Grace Stoner (EV) 6-0, 6-1.

West Valley 6, Shadle Park 1: No. 1 singles - Benson Plaster (SP) def. Conner Kunz (V) 6-4, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Simmons/Hyde (WV) def. Torres/Godley (SP) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Track and Field

GSL 4A/3A No. 2 at Central Valley: Boys- University 100, Ridgeline 34. Cheney 83, University 60. Cheney 108, Ridgeline 27. Central Valley 112, University 33. Central Valley 140, Ridgeline 3. Central Valley 106, Cheney 39. Girls- Ridgeline 69, University 64. Cheney 75, University 66. Ridgeline 83, Cheney 56. Central Valley 117.5, University 31.50. Central Valley 113, Ridgeline 36. Central Valley 123, Cheney 26.

GSL 4A/3A No. 2 at Mead: Boys- Mead 109.5, North Central 35.5. North Central 85, Lewis and Clark 59. Mead 109, Lewis and Clark 35. Girls- Mead 106, North Central 35. Lewis and Clark 83, North Central 58. Mead 96, Lewis and Clark 45.

GSL 4A/3A No. 2 at Ferris: Boys- Mt. Spokane 103.66, Ferris 41.33. Mt. Spokane 98, Gonzaga Prep 47. Ferris 72.5, Gonzaga Prep 71.5. Girls- Mt. Spokane 99, Ferris 51. Mt. Spokane 81.5, Gonzaga Prep 68.5. Gonzaga Prep 87, Ferris 62.