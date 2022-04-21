Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Crews respond to two construction sites with broken gas lines

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Valley Fire Department crews kept busy responding to a wide variety of calls the week of April 11-17, but there were no large fires as there have been in recent weeks. Whether it is reports of downed power lines, car crashes or assisting neighboring fire departments, there’s always a way for the crews to serve the community.

There were two calls involving construction crews that hit and broke natural gas lines, which forced the closure of streets and the evacuation of homes until the gas lines could be capped and repaired. Anyone who expects to be digging in Spokane County is required to Call Before You Dig in advance by calling 811 or (800) 424-5555 so that any nearby water, sewer and natural gas lines can be marked.

Calls from April 11-17

April 11: A possible vehicle fire was reported in the 200 block of South Park Road at 5:52 a.m. Two people living in the vehicle said they were burning hand sanitizer in a small metal can in order to keep warm. They were advised that such a fire was extremely dangerous and they were advised to put it out. A construction crew hit a large natural gas line in the area of Ninth Avenue and Miriam Street at 10:41 a.m. Several homes were evacuated until Avista could respond and stop the leak. Crews were dispatched to a call of a car in the Spokane River inside the city of Spokane in the 2800 block of East Upriver Drive at 8:19 p.m. The crews were canceled after everyone was safely escorted from the river.

April 12: An illegal fire was reported in the 16400 block of East Sprague Avenue at 12:56 a.m. Crews found an unattended burn barrel.

April 13: A car crash requiring extrication was reported in the 4500 block of East Fifth Avenue at 7:47 a.m. The driver of one of the two vehicles involved needed assistance getting out of the vehicle. Firefighters were able to pop her door open. An oven fire was reported in the 22600 block of East Heroy Avenue at 9:25 a.m. The resident had been cleaning the oven when the fire began. It was contained to the oven and the resident was able to put it out before firefighters arrived. A broken water main was reported on the Appleway Trail behind the Safeway on Evergreen Road at 12:48 p.m. A head-on crash between a pickup and a motorcycle was reported at Appleway Boulevard and Dishman Road at 2:58 p.m. Bystanders advised that the motorcyclist appeared to have broken bones. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The truck driver was not injured.

April 14: A crew installing a fence hit a natural gas line in the area of Farr Road and Valleyway at 10:26 a.m. Residents in the area were evacuated until Avista could stop the leak. Crews responded to assist Spokane County Fire District 9 with a fire in the 7800 block of East Columbia Drive that was initially reported at 12:10 p.m. A resident said a family member had caused the fire and he wasn’t sure if it was intentional. The man who started the fire later barricaded himself inside a basement bathroom and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was called.

April 15: A resident reported smoke in the home in the area of 11sth Avenue and Clinton Road at 3:05 a.m. Several crews responded and the problem was traced to a faulty power strip. There was no fire.

April 16: A car was reported to have crashed into a fence in the 1600 block of South Pines Road at 1:02 a.m.

April 17: An illegal fire was reported near the 23800 block of East Railroad Avenue. Crews found an 8- foot-by-8-foot fire in the backyard where the resident was burning trash and wooden pallets. The fire was put out.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 423 calls the week of April 11-17, including 344 calls for emergency medical services. Other responses included a fire alarm triggered by burnt food, a person stuck inside an elevator and a report of smoke that turned out to be coming from a backyard barbecue.